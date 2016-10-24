A Native American experience in sight, sound and soul

Brulé has pushed the boundaries of contemporary Native American rhythms and classic rock in their genre-blending selections. Their electrifying show consists of a 5-piece rock ensemble augmented with an array of traditional Native American instrumentation. Paired with the stunning steps of one of the top Native American dance troupes, their authenticity brings a multi-dimensional art form to this cultural rock opera.

Brulé is seen regularly on national PBS affiliates across the country. Their history-making concert, "Brulé, Live at Mount Rushmore—Concert for Reconciliation of the Cultures," has become the longest running Native American concert special on national TV.

Visit the group's website at www.brulerecords.com for photos of their performances, video and sound clips and more.

Top Hat Theatre is located inside the Ulen-Hitterdal School, 27 2nd St. NW, Ulen. Individual tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are available at www.thetophattheatre.com, in person at the Ulen-Hitterdal School office, by phone at 218-596-8853 or by sending an email to tvogel@ulenhitterdal.k12.mn.us. Seats are $15 for adults, $10 for students.