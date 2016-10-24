Folk musician Paul Imholte will play the part of Old MacDonald and sing original and classic children's songs. This show will entertain, educate and involve the audience in singing, movement and silliness.

This Legacy series event will take place Monday, Nov. 7 at 10:30 a.m. at the Detroit Lakes Public Library. The series is sponsored in part by the Minnesota Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.

Library Happenings

The Detroit Lakes Library Club meets Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. in the main meeting room of the library. Join us for a presentation on "The Law and the Gospel," by Charles Jensvold and Carl Oberholtzer, which focuses on the topic of desegregation.

A Samsung Galaxy Tablet class is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 3 p.m. in the main meeting room of the library. If you have a Samsung Galaxy tablet, join us to learn the basics. Please call to pre-register for the class at 218-847-2168. A program on "Minnesota's Stately Spirits: Stories, Legends & Tales from Haunted Places" is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 27 at 4 p.m. Teens and adults are invited to join us for this interactive theatre experience. You will learn about some of Minnesota's most renowned haunted places and experience strange phenomena these places seem to share with artifacts that have been retrieved from their sites. Join Robert and Lynn Halbrook as they tell us tales of spirits that reside in Minnesota.

Preschool Storytime: Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to join us for Storytime on Thursday, Oct.27 and Saturday, Oct. 29 at 10:30 a.m. A different theme is explored each week. Daycares and other large groups are asked to call ahead.

An Intermediate Genealogy class is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 28 at 3:30 p.m. Want to intensify your research into your family history? Come and find out what is available for free, through your library, to help you delve deeper. Please call to pre-register for the class at 218-847-2168.

Library Hours

The Detroit Lakes Public Library, located at 1000 Washington Ave., is open every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; weekends excepted. It is closed on Sundays.

For more information on local library services and programs, please call 218-847-2168 or visit your library during the hours listed above. Information is also available online at www.larl.org. Detroit Lakes Library is a branch of Lake Agassiz Regional Library.