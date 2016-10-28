'Redneck Crazy' singer comes to Shooting Star Nov. 4

Tickets start at $30 and are on sale now. They can be purchased by phone at 1-800-313-SHOW (7469), online at www.StarCasino.com/tickets, or via the "Buy Tickets" tab on Shooting Star's Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/ShootingStarCasino.

Born in Garden City, Missouri, Farr attended Missouri State University and then made his way to Nashville at 21 years old. He started his career writing songs and playing at local bars until he was given the opportunity to tour with country-rapper Colt Ford.

Farr landed a contract with Columbia Records Nashville in 2011. He released his debut album, "Redneck Crazy," in 2013, which reached No. 2 on the Billboard Country Albums Chart and No. 5 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums Chart. "Redneck Crazy" also produced two No. 1 singles with "Whiskey in My Water" and its Platinum-certified title track. Following the success of his debut album, Farr toured with Florida-Georgia Line, Luke Bryan, Lee Brice and Jason Aldean.

In 2015, Farr released his sophomore album, "Suffer in Peace," which quickly became his second album to reach Top Five on the Billboard Country Albums Chart and the Billboard Top 200 Albums Chart. The album's debut single, "A Guy Walks Into a Bar," reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Charts and earned a Gold certification in 2014. Other album tracks included, "C.O.U.N.T.R.Y," "Damn Good Friends," and "Withdrawals." Most recently, Farr released single, "Our Town," in September 2016, and continues to entertain audiences across the country on his nationwide tour. Shooting Star Casino, Hotel and Entertainment owns and operates some of the top entertainment destinations in the greater Northwest Minnesota region. Shooting Star Casino, Hotel and Event Center, located at 777 Casino Road in Mahnomen, is home to a 73,000 square foot, Las Vegas-style casino floor, a 15,000 square foot, state-of-the-art concert venue, nearly 30,000 square feet of event space, a 386-room luxury hotel and spa, and award-winning dining establishments. The 21,400 square foot Shooting Star Casino in Bagley opened in August, and a third venue on Star Lake near Dent, Minn., is slated to open in 2018.

Shooting Star Casino, Hotel and Entertainment is proudly owned and operated by the White Earth Nation. For more information, visit www.StarCasino.com or www.Facebook.com/ShootingStarCasino.