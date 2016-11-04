M State presents musical comedy 'How to Talk Minnesotan'

Plaid flannel and hotdish take center stage as Minnesota State Community and Technical College presents the musical comedy "How to Talk Minnesotan." Head up north with hosts Ed and Lucy Humde to The Lost Walleye Lodge, where even natives of the Land of 10,000 Lakes will enjoy learning the art of living and talking Minnesotan. Performances are in Waage Theatre on the Fergus Falls campus at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4 and 5; 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11 and 12; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13. The cast includes Megan Riedel (Clarissa), Sidney Imsande (New York Mills), Allyson Jensen (Dawson), Cassidy Anderson (Henning), Isaiah Moehgen (Pequot Lakes), Austin Begley (Fergus Falls) and Mykenzey Watchorn (Frazee). How to Talk Minnesotan is directed by Stefanie Gerhardson, Teresa Ashworth (vocals), David Stoddard (instrumentals) and Kylie Ashworth (choreography). Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door for adults and $7 in advance and $8 at the door for students and are available at the M State box office from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour prior to each performance; by calling 218-736-1600; or online at mstatetickets.com. It's a heckuva deal!