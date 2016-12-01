Area students participating in Concordia Christmas Concerts

Concordia celebrates its 125th anniversary this year, highlighting the history, people, traditions and stories that have shaped the institution since 1891. For 90 years, the Christmas Concerts have been part of that tradition. More than 400 student musicians in The Concordia Choir, Chapel Choir, Cantabile, Kantorei, and The Concordia Orchestra create the most beautiful collection of Christmas music heard during the holiday season.

The Moorhead Concerts on Concordia's campus are held in Memorial Auditorium at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. The musicians then travel to Minneapolis for concerts held at Orchestra Hall at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8.

"Gather Us In, O Child of Peace," is being recorded by Twin Cities Public Television for broadcast in December 2016 in the Twin Cities and throughout the state, including some air dates in North and South Dakota and Montana. The program will air nationally in 2017.

For more information and tickets for the concert visit ConcordiaChristmas.com.