A native of Lynchburg, Va., Phil Vassar began his career as a songwriter for Alan Jackson, Tim McGraw, Jo Dee Messina and Collin Rae. "Right on the Money," "My Next Thirty Years," and "Little Red Rodeo" are among the hits written by Vassar.

In 1999, Vassar was named Country Songwriter of the Year by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP), and earned a Gold-certification on his self-titled debut album in 2000. The album's first single, "Carlene," reached No. 5 on the Billboard Country Singles Chart, and the follow up single, "Just Another Day in Paradise," became Vassar's first No. 1 hit.

Vassar was named Top New Male Vocalist by the Academy of Country Music in 2002. In the same year, he released his second album, "American Child," and earned another Top Five hit with the album's title track. Vassar's third album, "Shaken Not Stirred," was released in 2004 and earned him his second No. 1 hit with the single, "In a Real Love." Other Top Five hits include "Last Day of My Life," "Love is a Beautiful Thing," and "That's When I Love You."

Throughout his career, Vassar has earned numerous No. 1 hits, 26 Top 40 hits, and two ASCAP Songwriter of the Year trophies. Most recently, Vassar continues to entertain audiences across the country with more than 135 shows a year.

Mahnomen-based Shooting Star Casino, Hotel & Entertainment owns and operates some of the top entertainment destinations in the greater Northwest Minnesota region, including Shooting Star Casino, Hotel & Event Center, located at 777 Casino Road in Mahnomen; Shooting Star Casino in Bagley, Minn., which opened in August; and a third venue on Star Lake near Dent, Minn., which is slated to open in 2018. Shooting Star Casino, Hotel and Entertainment is proudly owned and operated by the White Earth Nation.