Country star Josh Turner comes to Shooting Star Friday

A native of South Carolina, country crooner Josh Turner burst onto the scene in 2003 with the powerful "Long Black Train," a song he'd written after listening to a Hank Williams box set.

Sounding like a gospel-blues tune from the '40s — and featuring Turner's deep, rich baritone at the forefront — the song earned Turner national media attention, peaking at No. 13 on the country charts and paving the way for his debut album of the same name.

"Your Man," Turner's double-platinum sophomore album, debuted at No. 1 on the country charts and No. 2 on the Billboard 200 in 2006. Two of the album's singles, "Would You Go With Me" and "Your Man," were platinum-certified and became his first No. 1 hits.

Turner's fastest-climbing single to date, the explosive "Firecracker," jumped to No. 2 following its release on his gold-certified album, "Everything is Fine." Two additional singles from the album also reached the Top 20, the title track and "Another Try." On his 2010 album, "Haywire," he achieved two No. 1 singles, "All Over Me" and "Why Don't We Just Dance," the latter of which was a platinum-certified hit and MediaBase's Most Played Song of the Year.

In 2010, he was one of only seven country singers to achieve two chart-toppers in the same year. His latest hit, "Hometown Girl," is currently No. 9 on the charts and is the newest single off of his new album, "Deep South," which debuted at No. 1 this past March.

All six of Turner's studio albums have debuted at No. 3 or higher on the country charts. He has been nominated for two Grammy Awards, has three platinum-certified singles, and is one of the youngest members of the Grand Ole Opry. Turner continues to entertain fans at his shows with his rich, distinctive voice and pure country hits.