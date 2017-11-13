Growing up in Tullahoma, Tennessee, Lynch was influenced by country artists Alan Jackson, Garth Brooks and Clint Black. In 2003, he moved to Nashville for college and began performing at the famous Blue Bird Café's open microphone night.

Lynch's debut single, "Cowboys and Angels," was released in 2012 and became No. 2 on the Billboard country chart. The album accompanying the single also ranked No. 1 on the Billboard charts. In 2014, he released his second album, "Where It's At," which became No. 1 on the iTunes Country Albums Chart. The three songs from the album that became Top Ten hits include, "Where It's At," "Hell of a Night," and "Mind Reader." His most recent single, "Small Town Boy," peaked at No. 7 on Billboard's U.S. Hot Country Songs chart.

Dustin Lynch has garnered more than 25 million views on YouTube/VEVO and has sold 2.4 million digital singles. His single "Cowboys and Angels" was nominated for Single of the Year by the American Country Awards, and as Breakthrough Video of the Year by CMT Music Awards. His ability to combine country roots with a more modern feel is what makes Lynch one of today's most successful young country artists.

