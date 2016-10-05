'Skippyjon Jones' coming to Holmes Oct. 13

Photo by Jeremy Daniel/Special to the Tribune The children's show, "Skippyjon Jones: Snow What?" will be presented at the Historic Holmes Theatre in Detroit Lakes on Thursday, Oct. 13. The 10 a.m. show is sold out; however, seating is still available for the 12:30 p.m. show.

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is the bravest Chihuahua of them all? Skippyjon Jones the Siamese cat (who thinks he's a Mexican Chihuahua), of course!

A brand new musical from TheatreworksUSA, based on the book by Judy Schachner, "Skippyjon Jones: Snow What" will be presented in two shows at Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

The 10 a.m. show is sold out; however, seats are still available for the afternoon presentation.

In this twist on the classic fairytale, "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," Skippy heads off for the REAL adventure awaiting him in his closet, while his sisters are absorbed in the adventures of Snow White and her pals.

As his alter ego Skippito Friskito, and with the help of his friends the Seven Chimichangos, Skippyjon must rescue the beautiful princess Nieve Qué (Snow What), battle the evil dragon and defeat the Bruja.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students, and are available at the Holmes Theatre Box Office, 806 Summit Ave., Detroit Lakes; online at www.dlccc.org/holmes.html; or by calling the box office at 218-844-7469.

Tonic Sol-fa concert postponed

The concert by a capella favorites Tonic Sol-fa that was scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Holmes Theatre has been postponed until April 3.

Ticket holders for the Oct. 6 date can either use those tickets on April 3, or request a refund by contacting or stopping by the box office.