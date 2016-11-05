Presented by Troupe America, Inc., and sponsored locally by Mann Financial Group, "Away in the Basement" takes audience members back to 1959 and the day of the Sunday School Christmas program.

In the midst of holiday preparations and sprinklings of love in the air, the ladies in their witty, down-to-earth style are creating their own memories from Christmases past and present. Content to do things the way they have always been done yet pondering new ideas, the reality of everyday life hits home as they plan the Sunday School Christmas Program.

As the children rehearse up in the sanctuary, several of the ladies of the kitchen are finishing up the treat bags filled with apples, peanuts and ribbon candy while the others put the final touches on the nativity pieces. As they mend old bathrobe costumes, discuss the politics of who's going to play the various roles, little do the ladies know what surprises are in store for them. Known for their hilarious antics and subtle charm, they are once again called upon to step in and save the day!

"Away in the Basement: A Church Basement Ladies Christmas" is the third installment in the highly successful production of the "Church Basement Ladies" musical comedy series.

All three chapters of this saga are inspired by the books of author/humorists Janet Letnes Martin and Suzann Nelson, including the bestseller, "Growing Up Lutheran."

Audiences instantly fell in love with the Church Basement Ladies and it has grown to be the most successful show produced both locally and nationally by Troupe America in its twenty-five year history.

Tickets for both the 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. performances of Friday's show can be reserved by calling 218-844-SHOW or visiting the website, www.dlccc.org/holmes.html. Tickets will also be available at the door before each show. The Historic Holmes Theatre is located at 806 Summit Ave. in Detroit Lakes.