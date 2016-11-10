Bruno Mars plans concert in Fargo

In a recent interview with a British radio station, Mars said the tour would begin next year.

Fans who purchase vinyl, CDs or hats with his signature "XXIVK" on it will have early access to tickets once they become available.

Mars has been busy the past few months promoting the new album "24K Magic," which he wrapped up Oct. 3, according to the star's Twitter.

Following that announcement he dropped two singles, "24K Magic," the title track and lead single, and "Versace on the Floor." This is Mars' third studio album, slated to release Nov. 18.

Mars was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live Oct. 15, where he premiered his latest album, and was featured on the cover of the Rolling Stone Nov. 4.

He's twice performed during the Super Bowl halftime show, in 2014 and 2016.