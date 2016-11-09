Extra performance added for 'The Little Mermaid'; Three chances left to see DLHS fall musical, Nov. 10-12
Due to popular demand, an extra performance of the Detroit Lakes Public Schools' fall musical, "The Little Mermaid," has been added.
Audiences can buy their tickets at the door for a special Friday, Nov. 11 showing of the Disney favorite, which gets underway at 7:30 p.m. on the stage of George Simson Auditorium inside the Detroit Lakes Middle School, 500 11th Ave., Detroit Lakes.
A limited number of tickets are still available for the Thursday, Nov. 10 and Saturday, Nov. 12 performances as well. Those tickets are on sale in advance at Central Market, or at the door. All tickets are $10 each. All performances start at 7:30 p.m.