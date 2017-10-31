Continental Ballet's 'Cinderella' coming to Ulen Nov. 4

The ballet tells the traditional story of Cinderella, complete with fairies and a handsome prince. Cinderella is not invited to the ball, but through her kindness to a stranger, magical events happen that allow her to attend the ball and meet her prince. With exquisite dancing, as well as beautiful costumes and sets, this ballet is a delight for all ages.

The Continental Ballet (www.continentalballet.com) will be conducting two residency programs at Ulen-Hitterdal School on Friday, Nov. 3, for students in both grades K-6 and 7-12. Select dancers will perform a ballet demonstration, discuss ballet as a dance, form, relate training the dancers go through and take student questions. This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Lake Region Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.