Continental Ballet's 'Cinderella' coming to Ulen Nov. 4
For first time, Ulen's Top Hat Theatre will offer a complete dance production on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available now at $15 for adults, $10 for students, and can be purchased online at www.thetophattheatre.com or in person at the Ulen-Hitterdal School office; they can also be reserved by email at tvogel@ulenhitterdal.k12.mn.us or by phone at 218-596-8853. As brought to life by the Bloomington, Minn.-based Continental Ballet, "Cinderella" and her prince make a heart-warming dream come true, in spite of her humorous stepfamily. Continental Ballet's founder/director Riet Velthusien created this arrangement of the music originally composed by Rossini.
The ballet tells the traditional story of Cinderella, complete with fairies and a handsome prince. Cinderella is not invited to the ball, but through her kindness to a stranger, magical events happen that allow her to attend the ball and meet her prince. With exquisite dancing, as well as beautiful costumes and sets, this ballet is a delight for all ages.
The Continental Ballet (www.continentalballet.com) will be conducting two residency programs at Ulen-Hitterdal School on Friday, Nov. 3, for students in both grades K-6 and 7-12. Select dancers will perform a ballet demonstration, discuss ballet as a dance, form, relate training the dancers go through and take student questions. This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Lake Region Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.