The 14th Annual Holmes Art Show gets underway on Thursday, Nov. 16, continuing through Saturday, Nov. 18 in the Holmes Theatre Ballroom. And as always, the show will be accompanied by three live shows in the main theater — one for each day of the event.

The festivities kick off this year with a matinee performance of "The Looney Lutherans" on the main stage of the Holmes Theatre, starting at 3 p.m. on Thursday. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students.

The Looney Lutherans are a trio of wacky gals on tour promoting their new cookbook, "Use Your Food, a guide to healthy living inside and out, from our kitchen to yours, Eat Like a Lutheran!"

Using music, comedy, and some help from the audience, these talented ladies share some of their age old wisdom for living a long and healthy life...the Lutheran way! (But you don't have to be Lutheran to love 'em.)

The art show itself begins with an artist reception in the ballroom (across the hallway from the main theater entrance) at 4 p.m. Thursday. Local artists taking part in this year's show include a couple of husband-and-wife pairings — Deb and Kurt Anderson and Wade and Cathie Lehmkuhl — as well as Fern Belling, Karla Cummings, Jan Werkau, Krista Ulrich, George Baker, Lon Eikren, Stacy Moe and Lynnea Linquist, along with newcomers Carmen Bruhn, Robin Carlson and Timothy Green.

The three-day event features area artists specializing in several mediums, from woodworking and glass to watercolor paintings and photography, jewelry and tile art, embossed cards and wood signs. The art show will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

One corner of the ballroom will be dedicated to an art boutique, where you can start your holiday shopping early and bring home some truly unique gifts. Choose from beautifully hand-crafted jewelry, wood turned bowls, watercolor and oil paintings as well as art photography, hand crafted note cards, candles and soaps.

New this year: There will be two art classes on Friday and Saturday, featuring string art and a unique combination of watercolor and acrylic painting on Friday, along with free children's arts activities throughout the show. Admission to the art show is free and open to the public.

Friday's string art class will be taught by The Twisted Walnut's Nerissa Hendrickson, who will demonstrate how to create a string art design featuring the state of Minnesota. The $35 class fee includes all supplies — along with a ticket for a free glass of wine or beer from the bar, which will be open for the evening's concert in the main theater.

"We'll have cheese and crackers as well," says Holmes Theatre Outreach Director Beth Gilbert, who coordinates the annual art show.

And speaking of Friday's evening entertainment, the Minnesota Music Coalition will once again be bringing its Caravan du Nord tour to the Holmes Theatre, featuring some of the state's best established and up-and-coming artists. This year's show includes Amanda Standalone, Jaedyn James & The Hunger, and headliners The Belfast Cowboys. Tickets for the show are $15 for adults and $7.50 for students — or you can buy one adult ticket at full price and get a second student ticket for free.

"We have people coming from all over to see this show," says Holmes Theatre Marketing Coordinator Rachel Hofstrand, noting that she has heard particularly good things about the Belfast Cowboys, a nine-piece, horn-driven band that specializes in the music of Van Morrison.

On Saturday, the art show opens at 9 a.m., with a "Drizzles & Drips" painting class getting underway at 10 a.m. Instructor Carole Gulland will be demonstrating a "went-in-wet" watercolor technique that uses lines and accents made with acrylic paint to create a unique, textured look. The cost of this class is $30, with all supplies included.

As the art show concludes at 4 p.m., the main theater will just be opening, for a concert by the Lakes Area Community Concert Band. They will be joined for their fall concert by renowned soloist Joe Burgstaller, who was a member of the world-famous Canadian Brass and has soloed with over 40 major symphony orchestras worldwide. This performance is free of charge, though free will offerings will be gratefully accepted to cover the costs of the performance.

To purchase tickets to any of the main theater shows, call 218-844-7469, log onto to www.dlccc.org/holmes.html, or get your tickets at the Holmes box office, located at 806 Summit. Ave., Detroit Lakes.