Calvin Nodsle, Perry Nodsle's son, shoots at the Becker County Sportsmans Club with his dad.

As different hunting seasons approach, the Becker County and Cormorant Lakes Sportsman's Clubs are shooting for big memberships this year.

"Currently we have roughly 250 to 300 members," says Perry Nodsle, the treasurer and club manager of the Becker County Sportsmans Club (BCSC), while the Cormorant Lakes Sportsman's Club (CLSC) in Audubon has approximately 500 members, with currently 20 to 30 active members.

Memberships at the BCSC costs $40 a year with an optional one time purchase of $25 to get the gate swipe card.

The gate can be used from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, and in the winter the club is open as access allows.

Membership at the Cormorant Lakes Sportsman's Club is free and open for anyone to join.

Cormorant Sportsman's Club

The CLSC is based on four key factors: youth, wildlife, conservation, and community.

"We cover a wide variety," says Tammy Odegaard, who is past president of the club.

Cormorant Lakes Sportman's Club offers many events for families, non-members, and friends to enjoy for free.

One of the club's main event is the Youth Fishing Derby, which takes place every February on Lake Ida near Cormorant.

"The kids get a taste of ice fishing," smiles Gregg Johnson, building manager of the Cormorant Lakes Sportsman's Club.

"It started with teaching 25 kids how to bait a hook, now it's snowballed into a huge event," says Johnson, who says the event has grown exponentially to over 400 families and children.

"This event gets the whole family fishing, and that's what we are all about," he said. Watching a three or four year old catch their first perch and jumping up and down in joy is my favorite part of the whole event."

The Youth Fishing Derby is the Cormorant club's "pride and joy", spending between seven and ten thousand dollars a year for the fishing derby where they provide bait, tackle, and some rods to the kids.

To afford this event the club has a general fund; they accept donations, and they do charitable events to raise money.

There are three locations for charitable gaming to this club, which include Pit 611, Cormorant Pub, and Cormorant Inn.

"We also have a lot of support throughout the whole community, where a lot of people donate to us," says Johnson who is grateful for the support. "It just shows that people like what we are doing here."

The CLSC also hosts other events, such as Camp Stacy, Rack-a-Tack, Old-Timers Run, the Wild Game Feed, and many more.

"We are into so much, we have a big board of events," says Johnson.

The CLSC hosts and sponsors a troop 654, and they also let the Cormorant Archery Club use their facilities. Plus they sponsor a clay pigeon team in Lake Park Audubon and donate to the Frazee team.

"We also sponsor food plots for deer and reimburse farmers for their plot," Jeremy Nelson, current president of the club continues, "it helps the animals make it through the winter."

"We keep busy, sometimes too busy," laughs Johnson. "But we try to have fun with it."

The Cormorant Lakes Sportsman's Club lets anyone come and use the facility for free if it's educational based, but they do rent it out for special occasions such as wedding receptions or field trips.

The Detroit Lakes 4th graders are going on a field trip to the Cormorant Sportsman's Club on September 22 and 23 to learn about the wildlife.

They take soil samples and make paper into water, "it's quite a field trip for the kids," says Johnson.

The CLSC has five miles of hiking trails, where hiking and skiing are welcomed.

"I encourage anyone to come and walk the trails in the Fall, it's really pretty," says Johnson.

For more information, call Gregg Johnson for the Cormorant Lakes Sportsman's Club at (218)-439-3614.

Becker County Sportsman's Club

The Becker County Sportsman's Club is mostly "strictly target practice," says Nodsle.

They do host annual public events such as the Memorial Day Trapshoot, Cowboy Action, and they have Summer Leagues at their range, but it's mostly a membership club.

The club also has a "site in weekend" where the public can bring in their guns and pay $5 per gun to get the right site before deer hunting opener. This event is free to members.

The BCSC has many shooting ranges for members to use. They have a handgun range, rifle range, multiple ranges of backdrops, plus five trap fields for members to practice their trap-shooting skills.

"The handgun range is the most popular one that gets used the most," says Nodsle.

The Becker County Sportsmans Club also hosts high school trap shooting, which starts in April. There are 38 trap shooters from Detroit Lakes, 25 from Frazee, and 18 from Audubon, so about 80 kids that shoot at the club.

"It's wonderful having the kids out here, they are learning a lifelong sport," says Nodsle who started shooting when he was 8 years old.

Call Perry Nodsle for more information on the Becker County Sportsman's Club at (218)-850-9525.