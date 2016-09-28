Puppies saved from high-kill Texas shelter look for DL homes

For the second time ever, the Humane Society of the Lakes has taken part in a transport to get dogs like this one from a high-kill shelter in Texas to Detroit Lakes.

It's puppy mania over at the Humane Society of the Lakes these days, as two batches of rescue puppies from Texas are grabbing the hearts of local animal lovers.

One litter of German shepherd-rottweiler mix puppies and their mama, along with another litter of German shepherd-boxer mix puppies were sitting in a high-kill shelter in Texas at the beginning of last month with an unknown and possibly dark future. But according to shelter workers, a local woman who has homes in Detroit Lakes and Texas volunteered to change their lives.

"She goes back and forth (between the states) and so she called us and asked if we'd be interested in helping these dogs because there are such a high number of high-kill shelters there in Texas," said Amber Sund, assistant manager for Humane Society of the Lakes. The deal was made and the first transport actually happened in July with five small dogs, mostly a chihuahua-terrier mix. It didn't take long for those to get adopted out, so the shelter spoke with their transporter and agreed to take on the two batches of puppies - 17 in all - which arrived Aug. 7.

"One batch went to foster care for two weeks because they had just started to wean from mama and they were really little," said Sund, who says it's been fun to have that many puppies in the shelter at one time.

"It's been a lot of work, but it's also been a lot of fun," she said, adding that it doesn't take long for puppies to get adopted out. As of Tuesday the shelter had only eight left, a few from each litter.

The puppies did come in with coccidia, an intestinal parasite that can cause diarrhea. And although it's been a bit tough to battle that since the puppies are all together and passing it back and forth, it's a condition that generally clears up on its own within a couple of weeks. It's not uncommon or serious, and a veterinarian is popping in to keep an eye on them as volunteers help care for them. Judging from their energy, though, they're not being slowed down by anything. They are all in one room together, separated two-by-two into pens, each one of them anxious for any attention they can get from visitors.

"The same lady contacted us again, asking if we were ready to take some more (from Texas), but we've got to adopt these out first before taking any more because we're only licensed to hold 25 dogs at a time," said Sund, who says after these puppies go, they will have saved 23 dogs from the high kill shelters. She says staff there has every intention to continue working to get more Texas rescues if all goes well.

It is $155 to adopt a dog from the Humane Society of the Lakes, and that includes the basic range of immunizations that each dog comes with. Although the puppies are still too young to be neutered or spayed, the organization does offer a $30 refund when owners show proof of the procedure within six months.

For more information, log on to hsofthelakes.org or stop by its location at 19665 Highway 59 north of Detroit Lakes.