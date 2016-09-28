United Way of Becker County Executive Director LuAnn Porter (center) was surprised by her sons (from left) Mark, Bob and Brian Porter at the United Way Community Celebration in Detroit Lakes on Thursday, Sept. 22. Porter was honored during the celebration for her 25 years of service to the United Way.

LuAnn Porter's 87-year-old mother, Veronica Nylander, was there to see her daughter honored by the United Way of Becker County for 25 years of service during last Thursday's Community Celebration.

There was a certain buzz in the air at last Thursday's United Way Community Celebration.

Well over 1,000 people swarmed the Detroit Lakes Pavilion—the largest crowd ever for the 12-year-old event—so when United Way of Becker County Executive Director LuAnn Porter saw that her two youngest sons, Brian and Mark, were there with their families, she was a bit surprised, but not really shocked, as they live in the area. When she saw that her oldest son Bobby had made the trip all the way from Shoreview to be there, however, she knew something was up.

And sure enough, a short while later, as she was in the kitchen preparing some lemonade for the thirsty crowd, Porter heard her name being called to the stage. Having already done her welcoming remarks for the evening, she was a little confused, but she went up to the stage anyway.

"Then Denise (Kettner, the 2016-17 United Way president) started talking about me, and I thought, 'What's going on here?'" Porter said.

As it turned out, she was about to receive one of the biggest surprises of her career: Kettner presented Porter with a plaque honoring her 25 years of service to the United Way of Becker County.

"I was completely surprised," said Porter, admitting that she hadn't even had the slightest inkling beforehand. "They were so sneaky!

"25 years... I just can't believe it," she added. "Where has the time gone?"

A native of Audubon, Porter first came to the United Way in 1991, shortly after she and her husband, Bob Porter, had closed the drugstore that they owned and operated in Detroit Lakes for 10 years.

"He (Bob) went on to work in the pharmacy at the Indian Health Service in White Earth," Porter said, "and I started here. I've been here ever since."

In the early days, Porter said, "I used to look for things to keep me busy."

She didn't even have to come into the office every day, as much of the work she did organizing the United Way's three major fund drives—business, employee payroll, and residential—could be done working from home.

"They said as long as the work gets done, you don't have go into the office," she said.

The organization has grown a bit since then, however. Today, in addition to its annual fundraising campaign, the United Way sponsors three major community events during the year: The Celebration of Heroes in April, the Day of Caring in May, and the Community Celebration (which replaced the residential fundraising drive 12 years ago) in September. It is also the host agency for the Food-4-Thought Backpack Program, which distributes food-filled backpacks to children in need at schools throughout Becker County

"We're constantly looking for sponsors for the backpack program," Porter said. The organization is also in the thick of its 2016 fundraising campaign, which has a goal of $230,000 this year.

Porter is also responsible for designing all of the organization's posters, flyers and communications materials, including maintaining its new website, www.uwbcmn.org, though she said local resident Sue Trnka was responsible for designing the website itself.

"It all keeps me pretty busy," she said. "I've got lots of balls in the air."

While the organization has been responsible for improving the lives of hundreds of county residents over the past 25 years, Porter admits that it was also her saving grace after losing husband Bob to cancer four years ago.

"When Bob passed away it was a godsend for me to have a reason to get up in the morning and do something with my life, because it wasn't even in the furthest part of my mind to lose him so quickly," she said, noting that he died a little less than six months after his diagnosis with liver cancer.

"It's a really bad disease," she said.

Though losing her husband was devastating, Porter said that today, she feels blessed to have such a wonderful family, including three sons and their spouses, seven grandchildren, and her mother, Veronica Nylander, whom Porter says, "is 87 years old and still goes like the Energizer bunny."

She also feels blessed by all the generous donations of time, talent and funds that the United Way has received under her tenure, from the board of directors and volunteers, to its business sponsors and individual donors.

"We could do nothing without their support," she said.