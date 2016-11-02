Families with youngsters of all ages are invited to come to the Becker County Historical Society Museum this Saturday, Nov. 5 and hear Detroit Lakes Mayor Matt Brenk read the children's book, "Duck for President," at 10:30 a.m., after which they can vote on whether Duck or his opponent, Farmer Brown, has the best qualifications to lead.

"We'll talk about the election process, and when people got the right to vote," says the museum's executive director, Becky Mitchell. "We'll also do some crafts, and the League of Women Voters has supplied us with some general voting information as well as some 'Future Voter' stickers for the kids."

The mock election will get underway at 11 a.m., and continue throughout the day.

From 10 a.m. to noon, there will also be family-oriented craft activities with an Election Day theme, and a chance to browse through various Election Day-themed books from the Detroit Lakes Public Library as well as explore the museum's new exhibit on the history of voting, and voting rights.

The exhibit includes historic campaign memorabilia from presidential elections dating back as far as Dwight Eisenhower vs. Adlai Stevenson, all the way up to Hillary Clinton vs. Donald Trump. Mementos from various Minnesota congressional, gubernatorial and legislative races are also included, along with informational panels on the history of U.S. voting rights.

The electoral treasure trove includes campaign buttons and banners, magazine covers, historic photographs and more — from both Republican and Democratic candidates.

The informational panels detail how not only women, but African Americans, Native Americans and Asians won the right to participate in this country's annual elections, at the local, state and national level.

"Many people have really worked hard for the right to vote in this country, and it isn't something that should be given up easily," says museum assistant Jean Johnson, who worked on putting together the exhibit along with fellow museum employee Kayla Schirmer.

"The idea for the exhibit really came from a newspaper article about how only 6 percent of eligible voters in Becker County participated in this year's primary election," she added.

Voting participation has fluctuated in this county over the years, but there is one election record, set in 1968, that continues to this day: That was the year Wolf Lake Township recorded 100 percent voter participation.

"I don't think that's been equalled," Johnson said.

Other upcoming events at the museum include a Brown Bag Lunch next Wednesday, Nov. 9, featuring speaker Dan Olson of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency; a presentation on "Hazardous Waste in the Home," by Becker County Household Hazardous Waste Coordinator Sandy Gunderson set for Saturday, Nov. 19; and the Becker County Historical Society's 2016 annual meeting and fundraiser, set for Tuesday, Nov. 29..

The Becker County Historical Society Museum is located at 714 Summit Ave. in Detroit Lakes. It is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Tuesday through Saturday; there is no admission fee, though donations are gratefully accepted. Call 218-847-2938 for more information, or visit the Becker County Historical Society's Facebook page for updates on future events and exhibits.