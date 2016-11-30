So rather than just waiting for the bears' situation to continue to worsen, they decided to do something about it. Taking a page out of the playbook of their father, Lakeshirts co-founder Mark Fritz, they developed a clothing line that would both raise money to help the polar bears, and bring awareness to their situation.

"A little over a year ago, we started talking about it with our dad," said Greta, a freshman at the College of St. Benedict in St,. Joseph, Minn. "We've loved polar bears since we were kids. We were really big advocates for (doing something about) climate change, we've always been interested in that and we were just talking about it one day with our dad and he said, 'Why not do something about it?'"

"We were like, 'We can't. We're only in high school," added Carly, who is a junior at Detroit Lakes High School this year.

But after bouncing around some ideas, they came up with a plan to raise awareness, and money, by developing a line of shirts and donating some of the money from sales to the cause.

"We didn't have a name for it at first," said Carly.

But over the Christmas holiday last year, they did a trial run with some shirts and gave them out to family members, to try them on and offer feedback on their idea.

"Then after Christmas we had a meeting... it was us two, our dad and we brought in some of our high school friends to help us figure out names," said Greta. "We put a bunch of names up on three different boards and just brainstormed."

After settling on "about three or four" different names, they enlisted the help of graphic designer — and DLHS graduate — Jena LaPlante Hanson to create some different logos and designs for t-shirts and sweatshirts.

"She (Jena) really helps us put our ideas together and make them reality," Carly said. "She's been wonderful."

Finally, the budding entrepreneur/philanthropists settled on a name: Arktikos, which means "Great Bear" in Greek.

"We liked it because it had a meaning behind it," Greta said.

So after several more meetings to decide on logo designs, they chose one that "looked like a constellation — and the Great Bear is an actual constellation," Carly said. (Although both of them admitted, a little sheepishly, that they've never been able to spot it in the night sky.)

The colors they chose for their t-shirts, long-sleeved shirts, crew-necked sweatshirts and hoodies were "winter colors," said Greta — different shades of blue, gray, green, maroon and purple.

"We wanted a lot of variety," added Carly.

They also looked into various groups that supported research on preserving polar bears and their habitat, eventually landing upon Polar Bears International (www.polarbearsinternational.org).

"They've given $1.3 million this year to organizations that help polar bears and fight climate change," said Greta, adding that they only employ a very small staff, which means their operational costs are low, and most of the money they raise goes to the cause rather than running the organization.

For every Arktikos garment purchased, 15 percent of the proceeds go directly to support Polar Bears International, Carly said.

"We're planning on going out to their headquarters (in Bozeman, Mont.) in the next few months to check it out and learn more about them," added Greta.

"We're pretty excited about that," Carly said.

After a marketing photo shoot held over the summer, the girls launched their website in October — just in time for the holidays.

"And we're coming out with a new kids' line this month," added Greta.

They have also set up Arktikos pages on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, as well as a small retail shop for employees at Lakeshirts.

"It's been so fun to see people in school wearing our shirts," Carly said. "I've been telling all my friends at school about it, trying to get the word out."

"I've gotten texts from my friends about it, which is really exciting," Greta added.

As for their parents, Mark and Cindy Fritz, Carly added, "We couldn't do this without their support."

"I am proud of my girls," Mark Fritz said. "I'm excited to see that they're so passionate about something, about trying to make a difference."

In the future, Greta said, they might look at offering some of their apparel at Lakeshirts' beachfront store, but for now, their main outlet is online.

For more information, or just to shop, please visit www.arktikosapparel.com.