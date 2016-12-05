Yes, it's time for the Humane Society of the Lakes' annual Tuxes & Tails fundraiser. Though not all of the animals participating are rescue dogs—many are simply beloved family pets—a large portion of them have been adopted out of the Humane Society, says HSL volunteer Beth Pridday, who is co-chairing the event with Anne-Marye Hoban this year..

"We adopted over 300 animals out of our shelter this year," she added.

Since the 26-year-old HSL organization opened its shelter in 2007, they are now able to house up to 25 cats and 25 dogs at a time, Pridday said, though they are still very reliant on area foster families, particularly to house pets with special medical needs (pregnancy, illness, recovery from injury/surgery, etc.).

"It's a healthier environment for them," she said, noting that foster families can more easily provide for a pet's individual health and medical needs, as well as much-needed cuddles and pampering. "Once they've recovered, they are brought back to the shelter for adoption."

In addition, HSL partners with PetSmart in Fargo, which assists them with adopting out some of the cats that come through the local shelter.

"That's a really great partnership," Pridday said. "Between 4-6 of our cats get adopted every month through PetSmart."

Tuxes & Tails is HSL's biggest fundraiser of the year, Pridday noted.

"The proceeds go towards the animals' health and medical care, feeding and shelter, as well as shelter operations," she added.

A limited number of tickets are still available for Friday's event, which gets underway at 6 p.m. inside the Holmes Ballroom. Each $60 ticket includes a four-course dinner, and the opportunity to participate in both live and silent auctions as well as a variety of unique games that are tailored to the event's overall theme.

"Our theme this year is old Hollywood glam," says Pridday. "We're going to have some fun games of chance... like the Gift Box Grab."

There will be 150 small gift boxes sold that evening, with five of them containing keys—one of which will unlock a box containing a unique silver and rose gold jewelry set from Price's Jewelry.

"The other four will win gift certificates to area restaurants," Pridday added.

Other activities will include a whiskey-tasting bar and a wine raffle.

"For $25 you can sample four different whiskeys, and have a chance to win a whiskey keg, bottles of whiskey or a whiskey tasting for up to 12 people at Far North Distillery in Hallock, Minn.," Pridday said.

The wine raffle, meanwhile, will include opportunities to purchase both glasses and bottles of wine, with each purchase earning a chance to win "either a case of wine or a wine tasting," she added.

Finally, there will be a "Hats Off" game, where each participant purchases a numbered top hat that is good for a chance to win a "mystery prize," Pridday said.

"We wanted to add an element of fun where people can enjoy the evening from their table," she added.

The live auction gets underway at 8 p.m., after the runway show, and there will also be a variety of silent auction items available.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, please contact Beth Pridday at 701-306-5438.