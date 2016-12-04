"I grew up in a very athletic and musical family," says Ben Utecht, who along with performing partner Mick Sterling, will be bringing the holiday show, "An Andy & Bing Christmas," to the stage of Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre for two shows this Saturday, Dec. 10, at 2 and 7:30 p.m.

"I just fell in love with both sports and the arts at a very early age," he added, noting that he plays guitar in addition to singing.

Utecht continued to pursue both of his passions through both high school and college, attending music school even while continuing to play football with the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals.

After suffering his fifth concussion during his playing career, Utecht retired from football and focused on music. In 2015, a mutual friend of his and Mick Sterling's, Cate Fiero, approached him about taking part in a new holiday show that she and Sterling were working on getting to the stage.

"Having grown up listening to those two singers, I was very excited to become the third producer of the show (along with Sterling and Fiero)," says Utecht. "We have put this wonderful Christmas show together and it's just a riot."

Though they do not actually play the roles of Bing Crosby and Andy Williams, Sterling says, they have assembled a 19-piece orchestra and five female backup singers to recreate the sounds of the singers' original recordings as authentically as possible.

"We basically do the complete albums of Andy Williams and Bing Crosby, those perfect Christmas albums that everyone's been loving for decades," says Sterling. "It's a 19-piece band so there are strings, horns, percussion... we have some of the top musicians from the Twin Cities area in this band."

Sterling sings Crosby's hits, while Utecht sings Williams' songs.

"We don't try to imitate them, but we do try to honor Andy and Bing as much as we can," Sterling added. "Ben and I are in tuxes and the band is all in black suits, the women are in red gowns... it's a very elegant, classy show. And the arrangements of those songs... this show has a very unique combination of freshness and familiarity.

"People have lived with these songs all their lives, but at the same time, unless they saw Andy in Branson, or are from the World War II generation, they've never seen these songs performed live... especially not with the combination of these two artists in the same setting."

Sterling also noted that Detroit Lakes was the first stop on their 2016 holiday tour.

"We've only done this show twice before, at the Fireside Theatre inside the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres," he said. "It was the quickest sellout of their holiday season (last year), and the people just adored this show."

"It's like taking people on a journey to the 'Holiday Inn' with these two incredible singers," Utecht said, referring to one of the biggest holiday movies of Crosby's storied career on screen and stage. "It's just a wonderful night."

Sterling said that he had brought his other holiday show, "At Christmas," to the Historic Holmes Theatre a couple of years ago.

"It's a great space," he said. "Some of the same people from that show are in this one. We're doing shows all over the state, beginning on Dec. 10, and we're really excited to debut it at the Holmes."

Utecht will be making his Holmes Theatre debut, though he said he has performed other shows in this part of the state before.

"I'm excited," he said of the chance to perform in a venue that he's heard so many good things about.

Tickets for both the 2 p.m. matinee and 7:30 p.m. shows are are $25 for adults and $12.50 for students. Reserve your tickets by calling 218-844-SHOW or visiting DLCCC.org. Tickets will also be available at the door before the show. The Historic Holmes Theatre is located at 806 Summit Avenue in Detroit Lakes.