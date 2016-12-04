Holiday Train rolls into Detroit Lakes Dec. 12

"The kids will still be in school," says Becker County Food Pantry Executive Director Jack Berenz, adding that he hopes some teachers might choose to let class out a little early that day, or local daycare providers will bring their children on a little field trip to see the show.

"Watching the kids is the most fun part," he admitted. "As soon as the music starts they're out there dancing in the street (which is effectively blocked to traffic, as the train is stopped at the crossing for the duration of the show)."

Both Santa and Mrs. Claus will be taking part in the festivities this year, Berenz added, as will Detroit Lakes Mayor Matt Brenk — and Food Pantry director-in-training Brad Carlson, who will be taking Berenz' place when he steps down next spring.

Though he feels some regret at not being on hand for his last turn at the helm of one of the Food Pantry's biggest fundraisers of the year, Berenz said he feels confident Carlson will do a good job in his absence.

Though there is no admission fee for the free show, which features music by Kelly Prescott and Colin James — along with the chance to see Santa and Mrs. Claus singing and dancing along — audience members are asked to bring a donation to help fill the Food Pantry's shelves for the holiday season and beyond.

"It's a big deal for us," said Berenz, noting that last year, the one-day event brought in $8,418 in cash and food donations — including a $4,500 check from Canadian Pacific.

"They've been very good to us," he said, noting that the community has been extremely generous as well, donating 1,595 pounds of food and $2,323 in cash — the largest total in the decade since the train first began stopping in Detroit Lakes in 2006.

In addition to the music, there will also be at least two or three large pots of hot chocolate on hand for the crowd, and Santa will be handing out candy for the kids as well, Berenz added.

The show lasts for about a half hour, before the train sets off again for its next stop, a 3:50 p.m. show in Callaway., then heads on up to Plummer and Thief River Falls later that evening. A complete schedule, as well as more information about the Holiday Train, is available at www.cpr.ca/holiday-train.

Time for 'new ideas'

Though Berenz' official last day on the job will be March 31, his retirement won't really take effect until the end of the school year, as he will still have to fill in for Carlson where needed while he finishes out his teaching contract at the Detroit Lakes Alternative Learning Center.

"After 20 years, I figured it was time to bring in some new ideas," Berenz said of his decision to retire, noting that he'll be ready to turn over the keys when Carlson takes over. "It's been a good run for me."

But until then, he'll still be training in his successor, preparing him for the ever-increasing stream of clients who walk through their doors every Tuesday and Thursday afternoon from noon to 3 p.m. (the Food Pantry's public operating hours).

"Our numbers through November are running about even with last year," Berenz said, noting that the Pantry served over 18,500 individuals and distributed over 446,000 in food during 2015.

At the same time, he added, the amount of food put into each box has actually been on the decline.

"Last year, we gave about 24 pounds of food to each person (per visit)," Berenz said, which is about half of what they might have received if they came through the door in 2003 — despite the fact that the total amount of food collected and distributed has actually nearly doubled during that same period.

This is because the number of individuals served has nearly quadrupled since 2003, when a total of 4,535 people received food from them, Berenz said.

For more information about the Becker County Food Pantry — located at 1308 Rossman Ave. in Detroit Lakes — call 218-846-0142.