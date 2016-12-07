MN children's book author coming to DLCCC Thursday

So when she grew up and became a children's book author, she decided to do something to change that. "Shelly Bean the Sports Queen," the hero of her popular children's book series, is at least partially based on Boyum-Breen's own experiences.

"My intention with her is to provide girls and boys with a strong female role model who plays sports," she says, noting that until Shelly Bean came along, "they simply didn't exist."

"She loves to learn new sports," says Boyum-Breen of her book character. "It's not about winning or getting trophies or being the best, she simply loves to play."

In each of the four books that have been published in the series to date, Shelly Bean has celebrated learning how to score a soccer goal, shoot a basketball, skate on the ice as a hockey player, and play catch.

"After she learns how to play each sport, she's proud of herself for what she's accomplished, and makes a new sports charm for her crown (as the 'Sports Queen')."

"I'm partnering with Essentia Health and the DLCCC to bring a message to the youth in town about what it means to be physically active and the benefits of participating in sports," says the Brainerd native. "I will be spending time with the elementary kids (grades K-6) in the morning, and in the afternoon I'll be with kids in grades 7-12.

"This is a picture book series, so my books may not be relevant to the older kids, but the message is," she added, noting that she would be talking about "how participating in sports has impacted my life and what it means to be a role model."

That evening, Boyum-Breen will be at the community center for a "meet the author" public event at 7 p.m.

But she will also be participating in the rest of the activities planned for the evening, which include "games and activity stations and a giant slide."

"I'll definitely be a part of that," she said. "If there's sports going on, I'm in."

For more information about the event, call the DLCCC at 218-844-4221. To learn more about Boyum-Breen and her "Shelly Bean the Sports Queen" series, please visit the website at www.shellybeanthesportsqueen.com.