Men's Chorus Christmas concert set Sunday in Pelican Rapids

The concert will be presented in the new Fine Arts Auditorium attached to the Pelican Rapids High School. The chorus will perform several beloved Christmas carols that have inspired Christians for centuries... "Coventry Carol," "Lo, How a Rose E'er Blooming," etc. The concerts are sponsored by the Heart O' Lakes Harmony Men's a Cappella Chorus and include several guest singers from the surrounding community. The concerts are free but a freewill offering will be taken. Attendees are asked to bring canned food items or a contribution for the local food bank. Come, invite your friends and neighbors, and join us as we open this holiday season with a purposeful, intentional and musical focus on the true meaning of Christmas.