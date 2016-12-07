"I'd kind of lost my Christmas spirit," said Overby, who says her husband took notice that their house seemed a bit...unfestive.

"He says, 'Aren't you even going to decorate for Christmas?', and I said, "No, what for? It's just us."

Her husband walked out the door to pick his mother up for Christmas dinner at their house, and Overby instantly felt guilty.

"So I ran out and got all the boxes out of the garage and started decorating," she said, adding that when Bob got back, she knew she'd done the right thing.

"The look on his face...he was so happy. I was so glad I did it," said Overby. "He died that February, so that was his last Christmas."

Christmas wonderland

To walk into Donna Overby's house on Lynn Street today is like being transported into a magical Christmas wonderland just bursting at the seams with holiday enchantment. From floor to ceiling—both the basement and main floor—as well as the outside, hundreds of holiday decorations are heavily sprinkled throughout the house. Things that sparkle, things that light up, things that move, things that sing...from knick knacks to train tracks, Santas and snowmen—her home is a brilliant display of Christmas cheer.

"For the first few years (after Bob died), that was my excuse—I was doing this for Bob," said Overby. "And then every year it just kept getting more and more elaborate, so now that it's gotten out of hand, it's how I like it," she laughed. "It's more for me now, but secondly also for Bob."

It's tough to find an inch of space in Overby's house that isn't draped in something Christmas-related, but there is a method to her madness.

"Snowmen upstairs with white, silver and gold poinsettias, and Santa Clauses and red poinsettias downstairs," she said.

It takes a good couple of weeks for Overby to transform her house like this, with dozens of boxes in her storage and only her to do all the heavy lifting.

"I always say I'm not going to do it next year because it is so much work, but then I always do," she said, adding that although she loves looking around her house when it's like this, she admits the motion sensored things can drive her as cuckoo as the many clocks she also has around her house that go off every hour.

"There's one snowman in particular that is always saying different things when I walk by, and sometimes he just talks too much, so I've got to turn him around and put him in the corner," she laughed.

Overby has an affinity for fiber optics, and it shows, as a two-foot tall fiber optic snowman and several little fiber optic trees glow, changing light throughout her house.

With a lot of extra lights plugged in this time of year, Overby says her electric bill does go up, but not as significantly as one would think—approximately 30 dollars in December—but that's because most of what she has is battery-operated. It takes roughly 150 batteries to keep all of Overby's Christmas decor up and running.

"But a friend of mine is a surgical nurse, and after surgery they throw the batteries away, so he collects them for me," said Overby, who is, to say the least, a bargain shopper.

"Everything in my house is second-hand, and that includes all this Christmas stuff," she said, adding that the majority of her finds come from the Boys and Girls Thrift Store in Detroit Lakes. "I love it, you can find just about anything you need there if you have an eye for it...and they say I have an eye for it."

All of those beautifully made mini-Christmas trees that adorn her house are real pine, salvaged from the lonely, cold heaps of the county compost pile where people go to dump their unwanted branches—including a lot of pine branches.

"I put them in pots to make little trees out of them—blue spruce and white pine—I put lights and ribbons and bulbs on them, and they're gorgeous," said Overby.

In addition to those trees, she's also got four fiber optic ones, seven others that plug in and about a dozen more that are battery-operated.

"Oh, I've got Christmas carolers that sing 'Grandma Got Ran Over By a Reindeer,' one that's riding a reindeer, a snowman that's got a top hat that sings..." said Overby. "It's really lively if you go around and start things."

And she does. When things are a little too quiet, the sights and sounds of Christmas cheer bring a little warmth to this 'ol gal's heart.

"One morning it was 5 a.m., and I thought...to heck with it, I'm starting everything up," she said. "And it was really nice sitting there. It's relaxing...it keeps me out of the saloon anyway," she joked. "I don't know what kind of nut houses are around here, but if people saw my place I'm sure I'd be in one of them."

But sitting there among all of the lights and the twirly gadgets, holiday whosits and whatsits and Christmas whatchama-call-its, Overby not only personally enjoys it, but knows her Bob would be loving it as well.

"Oh, he'd be happier than heck," she said.

But when Christmas comes and goes and it's time to pack it all up and put it all away again, Overby isn't sad (aside from the load of work she knows lies ahead of her).

"Nah, I'm pretty sick of looking at it by that time," she said. "And then I'll get it all packed up in boxes and say 'I'm not doing that again next year'...but we'll see."