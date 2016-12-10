Manna's new home will be in the former Cutting Edge hair salon building, across from the M State college campus on Highway 34.

Building owner DeForest Malstrom is pleased to welcome his new tenants.

"I'm excited for them, and looking forward to their new venture," he said. "There couldn't be a more welcome amenity coming to the community, and I'm happy to be a part of it."

Gordon said that Malstrom has been "very patient" as board members worked to secure financing for their new home over the past several months.

"He's held this building all this time for us, because he believed in Manna and what it's going to do for our community," she said. "We want to thank Mr. Malstrom and his big heart."

Gordon said the board has lined up contractors to work on renovating the building over the winter months. Manna now has 325 member-owners, and will continue to work on bringing that membership up to 500 strong by the time the co-op opens its doors to the public next spring, she added.

"It's a great time of year to give the gift of a membership to family, friends and loved ones," Gordon said, adding that the co-op also recently implemented a member sponsorship program known as LOCAL JEWEL (Leaving Our Community A Legacy Joining Everyone With Excellent Living), where members can donate a full membership, or make a cash donation toward one, for those who meet a certain set of criteria for financial need.

Those criteria include current enrollment in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance; Women, Infants & Children (WIC); Free & Reduced School Lunch or Medicaid programs, or recent loss (within the past year) or permanent disability of a family member (child or spouse) due to catastrophic injury or illness.

In addition to the building renovations and continuing to grow the co-op's membership, Gordon said that she and other board members would also be having meetings with local farmers to secure the necessary fruit, vegetable and grain crops to supply the co-op when it opens.

"We have farmers actually coming to us to ask what's not being grown right now, and telling us that they will grow it for our community," Gordon said. "We're looking at being able to offer a wide variety of food, by growing it locally and supporting our local farmers."

While the building is being refurbished, Gordon will continue to work out of the co-op's current administrative offices at the M State BES (Business & Entrepreneurial Services) Center.

For more information, or to download a membership application or LOCAL JEWEL sponsorship form, please visit the Manna Food Co-op website at www.mannafoodcoop.com, or contact Wendy Gordon at 218-234-7438 or wendy@mannafoodcoop.com.