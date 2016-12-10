Samantha Close, Alea Disse, Lila Disse, Ava Funk, Olivia Gag, Morgan Hausten, Mackenzie Hilden, Lydia Klettke, Shelby Lyman, Magige Schander, Kate Taves, Mamie Hunter, and Ahzriel Wouters all qualified for the meet in Roseville this weekend by receiving scores of 31 or 32 (the required scores for Levels 3 and 4, respectively) in all-around competition.

Along with their coaches, Stephanie Birkeland and Chrisandra Sorum, they are spending all day Saturday and Sunday (Dec. 10-11) competing on the uneven bars, balance beam, vault and floor exercise.

"Compulsories are where all the gymnasts learn the same routine (on bars, beam, vault and floor), and use those routines to compete with all the other girls in their level," explained Birkeland.

"This is the first time in the last three years that we're going to state with our compulsory team," she added. "Our Level 3 team started the season with record-breaking competition scores. They won their first meet of the season and took second place in Valley City (N.D.)."

The Level 4 gymnasts, despite being in the process of trying to move up to Level 5, managed to finish second in Bemidji and fourth in Valley City.

"They're doing double duty," Birkeland said, "which means they have to keep up their current (Level 4) skills while learning Level 5 skills and routines.

She said the girls spent 12 hours a week in the gym during the summer months, and nine hours a week once the school year started, preparing for this goal.

"I'm excited for all these girls," she added. "They are one of the hardest working group of girls I've seen. We gave them a goal (going to state), and they ran with it.

"Even the ones who didn't qualify have been the best supporters... they're truly a team. They are each other's greatest cheerleaders."

Birkeland also noted that the gymnasts' parents have played an integral role in their daughters' success, "getting them to and from meets and practice every week."

"It's a collaborative effort between the coaches, the gymnasts and their parents," she added. "None of us could do it without all three being involved."