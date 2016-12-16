DLCCC celebrates 15 years with '15 Days of Fun'

"We thought we'd end it with our traditional New Year's Eve Bash," said DLCCC marketing director Kim Bettcher, adding that the 15-day event schedule does not include the Christmas holiday weekend, as the center will be closing at noon on Saturday, Dec. 24, and won't reopen until Monday, Dec. 26.

Before the flurry of activity gets started on Thursday, however, Bettcher and a couple of other original DLCCC staff members, Rachel Loreth and Stu Omberg, gathered to reminisce about how it all began.

"I started at the front desk, and now I'm in membership sales and support," says Loreth.

"Rachel's a great example of how our staff has evolved over the years to meet the changing needs of our members," said Bettcher, who was originally the Center's fitness and aquatics director. "Our roles have expanded as the facility has expanded."

"I think I've come a long way," Loreth added. "But I still really enjoy being able to walk through the front doors and see all of our regular members, plus get a chance to meet the newer ones. That's still what I enjoy most about my job. Fifteen years... it feels like it's really flown by, but at the same time I think, we've made so many memories here."

"It's just a building... until the members and the staff breathe life into it," said Omberg, who started as the Center's business manager, and now serves as its chief executive officer.

"I think the community center is one of those jewels in the crown of the city of Detroit Lakes, right along with its beaches, the parks, the schools, the library, our health care facilities, and Detroit Mountain," he added.

And speaking of the Detroit Mountain Recreation Area, that facility is just one of many businesses and organizations that the DLCCC has partnered with over the years to create innovative, original programming.

"We've partnered with Detroit Mountain to do a trail run, 'Yoga on the Mountain;' 'Boot Camp on the Mountain and more," Omberg said.

"Those good relationships and good partnerships, they benefit everyone involved," Bettcher added.

Several businesses and organizations have also partnered with the DLCCC to sponsor various youth programs and scholarships.

"Our mission is to provide quality experiences for people to learn, grow and play, and we feel it should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their ability to pay," Omberg said. "Those partnerships keep the prices low for our programming, but also offer us the ability to provide scholarships for those kids who can't afford it."

In addition, the Center has taken the Sunfish swimming program under its fins, so to speak, along with the city's summer recreation programs, including youth baseball, softball and a variety of other activities. They also schedule all the games and practices for adult softball at Snappy Park.

The community center has also expanded physically since its inception, with the addition of The Backyard, a three-story playground for kids, in the summer of 2010.

And its membership has grown to over 3,500, "from toddlers to senior citizens," said Omberg, adding, "We are the largest outstate provider for both the Silver Sneakers and Silver & Fit programs."

He added that the staff tracks "impressions," or "the number of times anyone comes in contact with us, from the Sunfish program to our birthday parties, softball, summer camp, and all our programs here at the Center," on an annual basis.

"We now have in excess of 350,000 impressions each year," Omberg said, "which is why we say the community center is one of the most utilized public buildings in Detroit Lakes, if not the most used."

"We were just a seed when we first started, but as we've evolved, we've grown our roots and spread our branches out into the community," added Loreth with a smile.

Though the Detroit Lakes Community & Cultural Center — which includes the BTD Fitness & Aquatics Center, The Backyard and the adjacent Historic Holmes Theatre, which will celebrate its 15th anniversary in May 2017 — is owned by the City of Detroit Lakes, and managed by DLCCC Inc., "I think that the people in this community feel this community center is theirs," Omberg said.

"They take ownership by supporting us not only through memberships and attendance and ticket sales, but also through their contributions."

"From infants to seniors, we're trying to ensure that we're providing healthy, fun experiences for all of our population," said Bettcher. "We've seen people come in and use our facilities for health reasons, but also for social reasons... it's amazing to listen to them tell us the impact we've had."