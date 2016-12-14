Local students receive MSU Moorhead scholarships

The University Scholarship awards $1,000 for the freshman year and is given to students admitted to MSUM with a composite ACT score of 24-25 and a high school rank in the top 50 percent, or a composite ACT score of 21-23 and a high school class rank in the top 10 percent. It's renewable for a maximum of four years with a 3.5 GPA. Cameron Kerns, the child of Krischal Lindsay, received a $5,000 Achievement Scholarship and intends to major in physics education.

The Achievement Scholarship awards $1,250 for the freshman year and is given to students admitted to MSUM with a composite ACT score of 26-27 and a high school rank in the top 50 percent. It's renewable for a maximum of four years with a 3.5 GPA.

The competitive scholarship recognizes academic achievement, leadership contributions to the campus and community, and active participation in events and organizations. Selection is based on the applicants' strengths and the attributes they bring to MSU Moorhead.