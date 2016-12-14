The National Honor Society sponsored their annual Food Fund Drive that helps to support the food baskets put together by Marge Beaudine, the Elementary Student Council advisor, and her helper elves.

"We had an overwhelming response from the secondary students and faculty," stated NHS adviser Cheryl Hogie. "It was very heartwarming to see their compassion and fun competitive spirit.

The class that had the highest positive dollar amount at the conclusion of the event won a free holiday movie and snack in the high school theater.

Putting a little different twist on a coin collection, the NHS promoted a contest where coins count positive, however, cash cancels the positive counts in the respective class jars. Technically, a class could win with a negative number.

The "total" amount collected, however, was far from a negative number. Just over $3,000 was collected in just five days.

"That is an all-time record for our food fund collection," stated NHS president Erin Grabinger. Grabinger went on to add, "it was great for the food fund, however, not so great for our senior class, as we lost to the sophomores that really rallied at the end." The NHS would especially like to extend a thank you to the employees of the State Bank of Lake Park that so graciously took time out of their schedule to have all the money counted and deposited each day. Without their help, it would be nearly impossible to get an accurate count on the running totals, which helped to keep the competitive spirit going.