Sammy Kershaw at Shooting Star Friday

Best known for his "She Don't Know She's Beautiful" hit, the Kaplan, Louisiana, native embraces a traditional country sound with a hint of Cajun flair.

Kershaw began his career at age 12, touring the honkytonk circuit with local bandleader J.B. Perry as both a roadie and a musician. After spending his teenage years on the road, Kershaw landed a record deal with Mercury Records in 1990.

Kershaw released his platinum-certified debut album, "Don't Go Near the Water," in 1991, which included "Cadillac Style," his breakout-hit single reaching No. 3 on the country charts, and other chart-toppers such as "Anywhere but Here" and "Yard Sale."

In 1993, Kershaw dropped his second platinum-certified album, "Haunted Heart," which featured his first No. 1 hit, "She Don't Know She's Beautiful." The album also spawned three Top 10 hits, including "I Can't Reach Her Anymore," "Queen of My Double Wide Trailer," and the title track, "Haunted Heart."

Since 1997, Kershaw has released the platinum-certified album, "Labor of Love," as well as three gold-certified albums, "Feelin' Good Train," "Politics, Religion, and Her," and "The Hits Chapter 1."

Kershaw dropped his latest album, "I Won't Back Down," in 2016, and continues to entertain audiences young and old on his nationwide tour.

