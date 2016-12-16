Volunteers are needed for both bird counts. To sign up for a count in the Detroit Lakes area, please contact Nancy Henke at 218-234-5680 or wchenke1@gmail.com. To volunteer for the Tamarac event on Monday, please contact Steve Midthune at 507-458-0317 or smidthune@loretel.net.

"We go from dawn to dusk," says Henke — though if a bird is spotted before sunrise or after sunset, either visually or by ear, those can be counted too.

The Detroit Lakes Area Count includes all of the area within a seven-mile radius of the Detroit Lakes airport, she added.

"We divide the area up into four zones, and teams go out and drive around those zones, including all the little back roads, writing down every bird they see."

The volunteers count each different species of bird spotted, as well as how many of each species were seen — or heard — that day, she added.

"If you can definitively identify a bird by ear, you can count it," Henke said, noting that some experienced birders can identify many different birds by their call alone.

Though the "big push" for the Detroit Lakes area will occur on Thursday, she added, volunteers who happen to spot a bird of a rare or unusual species anytime during this week (Monday-Sunday, Dec. 12-18) can add it to the list if it was not spotted on that day.

"If people see a bird they can't identify, take a picture and send it to me!" Henke said.

The Detroit Lakes area Christmas Bird Count has been held annually since 1990. It was started by former Tamarac Refuge employee Betsy Beneke, an avid birder, and the Lakes Area Birding Club, according to Henke.

"Last year, area volunteers identified a record-breaking 43 species," she said. "We hope to break that record again this year."

About the Audubon Christmas Bird Count

The Audubon Christmas Bird Count uses the power of volunteers to track the health of bird populations at a scale that scientists could never accomplish alone. Data compiled in the Detroit Lakes area will record every individual bird and bird species seen in a specified area, contributing to a vast citizen science network that continues a tradition stretching back more than 100 years.

To date over 200 peer-reviewed articles have resulted from analysis done with Christmas Bird Count data, according to a news release from the Audubon Society.

Bird-related citizen science efforts are also critical to understanding how birds are responding to a changing climate. This documentation is what enabled Audubon scientists to discover that 314 species of North American birds are threatened by global warming as reported in Audubon's groundbreaking Birds and Climate Change Study. The tradition of counting birds combined with modern technology and mapping is enabling researchers to make discoveries that were not possible in earlier decades.

Birders of all ages are welcome to contribute to this fun, nationwide citizen science project, which provides ornithologists with a crucial snapshot of our native bird populations during the winter months. Each individual count is performed in a count circle with a diameter of 15 miles. At least ten volunteers, including a compiler to coordinate the process, count in each circle. The volunteers break up into small parties and follow assigned routes, which change little from year to year, counting every bird they see. In most count circles, some people also watch feeders instead of following routes.

The Audubon Christmas Bird Count began in 1900 when Dr. Frank Chapman, founder of Bird-Lore — which evolved into Audubon magazine — suggested an alternative to the holiday "side hunt," in which teams competed to see who could shoot the most birds. 116 years of counting birds is a long time, but the program somehow brings out the best in people, and they stay involved for the long run. And so the tradition continues.

The Audubon Christmas Bird Count is a citizen science project organized by the National Audubon Society. There is no fee to participate and the quarterly report, American Birds, is available online. Counts are open to birders of all skill levels and Audubon's free Bird Guide app makes it even easier to learn more. For more information and to find a count near you visit www.christmasbirdcount.org.