The problem is, the concert was actually scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17—but some public calendar listings still had the Dec. 11 date included.

According to Rick Olson, the band's manager, the date switch was made several weeks ago in order to accommodate the busy holiday schedules of the band's members.

"We will be having our Christmas concert this Saturday, Dec. 17 at 4 p.m.," he said, adding that the concert will be held inside First Lutheran Church (912 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes).

The concert will include special guests The Laker Singers, directed by Kathy Larson, who will be doing a 15-20 minute solo set as well as performing several numbers with the band.

LACCB member Kendra Mohn will also be leading her students in a few numbers before the concert starts.

"Kendra, who along with her husband Bill has been a member of our band since the beginning, has been teaching band to a large group of homeschooled kids from this area," Olson said. "They will play for about 20 minutes prior to the start of our concert."

As for the rest of the concert, Olson said it would be a blend of familiar favorites like "Sleigh Ride" and selections from "The Nutcracker Suite" and a few new pieces that were selected by band director Gene Gaffney especially for this concert.

"It's going to be a great concert," said Olson, adding that it's fun for the band members to be able to break out of their traditional "concert black" and wear some more festive holiday gear.

"There will be quite a few Santa hats and other holiday decorations," he said, noting with a laugh that some even wear blinking Christmas lights as part of their outfits.

"We get to be a little more fun and relaxed," Olson added.

Though there is no admission fee to attend the concert, there will be a free will offering taken to help pay for band expenses, such as sheet music and transportation of instruments to and from the venue.

The Lakes Area Community Concert Band is open to all musicians in the lakes area. For more information, please contact band manager Rick Olson at 218-847-4281 or bko78@hotmail.com. You can also visit the website at www.lakesareaband.com to learn more about the band's history, and listen to some clips of past performances.