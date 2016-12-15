Oak Crossing earns 'Best Nursing Home' designation
Essentia Health Oak Crossing staff celebrated their 2016-17 designation on U.S. News and World Report's "Best Nursing Home" list by passing out T-shirts to all staff on Nov. 29.
"This award reflects the excellent care provided to our residents each and every day by our entire team," said Christy Brinkman, administrator of Essentia Health Oak Crossing.
"Our team beautifully executes our mission to make a healthy difference in the lives of those we serve and we are proud to be recognized again this year for this achievement."