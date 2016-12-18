"The spirit of the Lakes Area Chorale is positive, inclusive, and very enjoyable!" says its director, Lori Fiechtner Paakh, M.M., of Detroit Lakes.

"Members who don't read music, learn their parts in sectional rehearsals and from digital recordings," she added. "It is my hope to continue to grow in our membership so that more singers can join the fun this year."

The choir currently has about 45 members in it, drawing from not only Detroit Lakes, but neighboring communities including Frazee, Vergas, Cormorant Village, Glyndon, Dilworth, Pelican Rapids, Fargo, Moorhead, Perham and Hawley.

The Lakes Area Chorale welcomes and encourages new members to join. Rehearsals are from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sundays, Jan. 15-April 2. Anyone interested in joining the chorale can email Annette Rice at LakesAreaChorale@gmail.com, or for more information, please visit their web page at www.Facebook.com/Lakes.Area.Chorale. Cost to participate in the choir is $25.

The April 2 concert will feature over 100 performers, including not only the Lakes Area Chorale, but also the First Lutheran and Trinity Lutheran church bell choirs, a string quartet, and local instrumentalists.

The Lakes Area Chorale will be performing a variety of music styles, including Handel's "Hallelujah Chorus" and pieces by Mozart, Bach, local composer Lucas Tomlinson and more!

The concert will be conducted by Paakh and guest conductor, Michael Culloton, Ph.D., from Concordia College in Moorhead.