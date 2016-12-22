"I was always in the art room every chance I could get," Walker said.

Art was Walker's passion, but her grandfather had different plans for her.

"When I graduated from high school--my grandfather did not want me to go to into art," Walker remembers. "He tried to bribe me by paying half my tuition to go to a college in St. Paul that didn't even have an art department."

She remembers getting "irritated" and deciding to go to a business college instead, but while living in the cities, taking business classes at the University of Minnesota, and working at the adjusting end of insurances, Walker decided to take art classes at night--her "escape" from the insurance world.

"After I got married, I just asked my husband, 'Do you mind if I take out some school loans, put us in debt, and finish the degree?'" Walker remembered with a laugh.

Her husband agreed, and Walker eventually found herself teaching art.

"I became an art educator because I like teaching children," Walker said, adding that the job allows her to be a freelance artist on the side, with her own studio. Otherwise, without a stable job, working freelance can get a little risky.

"The artists I know in the Fargo/Moorhead area that have made it big now, I've talked to them over the years, and I'll ask 'Well, how much do you live on a year?' And when they start saying, '$20,000 (or) $24,000,' I go, 'Oh, heavens!'" Walker said, shaking her head. "And that's with a degree. That's with like an art degree or a five-year MFA."

So Walker teaches; she has been for the last 20 years, and she loves it.

"I think I'll continue teaching until I don't enjoy it anymore," she said. "I'm hoping that the studio--it's gaining interest."

Walker's freelance gig is an art studio called ABN Studio Fusion, which she runs out of her home. She teaches various art classes in the studio, but recently Walker was introduced to glass fusion art, and she's made the form accessible to the students who come to her studio.

"I ran into the process two Christmases ago," Walker remembers. "A daughter-in-law--we were visiting them in Iowa--she goes, 'Oh, tomorrow morning we're going to a glass-fusing studio.' And I'm going 'Yay! That sounds fabulous!'"

Walker remembers her first project at the glass-fusing studio being a large plate.

"You know, nothing about starting small," she laughed. And she said she enjoyed it so much--she could see the possibilities of creating "a public space."

"Up until this point, my art business depended on me making the items and then selling them--where that's fun, and I will continue doing that--I wanted to expand," said Walker.

Now she's got individuals, groups of friends, families, coming in to make different fused-glass pieces.

"Last Christmas I had dads coming in and making ornaments for all their kids," Walker said. "I thought how precious--something that ends up being a keepsake."

But ornaments aren't the only thing you can make. Walker says the art genre lends itself to the creation of serving dishes, suncatchers, tiling--it's versatile and fairly simple.

"The glass process you don't really need to have a background in art," Walker said. "I will teach as much or as little as people want, (but) this is so simple. It's basically breaking the glass and layering it up."

Walker says some people come in wanting to know all the fundamentals, the particulars of "design principals," and others just come in and "just want to ding around."

Both student types are fine with her.

"Whatever ends up is just wonderful," she said.

People can stay at the studio and work on their piece as long as they would like.

"I have had some people get through their process in 20 minutes," Walker said, but she has seen it go the other way as well: "I have one returning customer--she is very, very intense--and she will draw on her paper the design she wants. I've seen her take three hours for a bowl." Walker said to expect taking about an hour, maybe a little longer for a larger piece, but "it kind of depends on how you approach it."

As for the actual fusing of the glass, Walker does that all herself in her large kiln.

After the student has broken the glass and placed "it in an arrangement that is pleasing to them," Walker will "fire it once," allowing it to tack together. Then she fires it a second time in a mold to shape the glass.

For right now, Walker runs her studio out of her son's old bedroom, which she has rearranged and decorated specifically for studio space, but there are space limitations. "I can do a group of about nine people," Walker said, adding that she plans to expand, either into her garage, or she will try to move to a studio in Detroit Lakes.

"One of the goals is to be able to offer other classes," Walker said. "I teach hand-made paper out of post-consumer waste. I've also done hand-made paper out of plant fiber. I can teach wire weaving, painting, but I need more studio space to do that."

The studio, Walker says, is dedicated to glass "with the possibility to expand. As for right now, she's busy experimenting with the glass genre and seeing just how much she can do with it. Lately, she's been working on making art of old wine bottles.

"So you have an event, and so then, you empty a bottle at this event--whether it be an anniversary or something--and then it's like, 'Oh, that was so fun,' and then you hold onto the bottle, and it looks like you drink a lot."

So rather than holding onto these bottles as keepsakes, she's been molding them into serving dishes or flattening them and painting number on them to make an artsy house-number sign.

But she's got her eyes on bigger projects, too.

"My personal direction will be to go into light fixtures," Walker said. "I would like to be able to offer things that would be more architecturally usable, whether it would be in the fixtures or in the tile. I am about ready to do the backsplash in my kitchen."