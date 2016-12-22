Peoples Park outdoor skating rink to open Thursday

"Yes the outdoor rinks will be opening on Thursday, Dec. 22 as planned," Green said. "With the warmer weather after our cold snap it should be great skating!

"We do provide free skates as available," he added.

The rink's warming house will be open from noon to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8:30 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday, Dec. 22-23, as well as from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day).

From Monday, Dec. 26 through Friday, Dec. 30, the warming house will be open daily from noon to 5 p.m. and again from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Dec. 31, it will once again be open from noon to 4 p.m., and on New Year's Day, Jan. 1, it will be open from noon to 6 p.m. On Monday, Jan. 2, it will be open from noon to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8:30 p.m.

For the remainder of the month, Jan. 3-31, the warming house will be open weekdays from 3 to 5:30 p.m. and 6 to 8:30 p.m., except on Jan. 16-17, when there is no school. On those two days, as well as on Saturdays and Sundays, the rink will once again open at noon and stay open until 5 p.m., closing for an hour, then reopen from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

From Feb. 1-28, for as long as weather permits, the weekday (Monday through Friday) schedule will be 3 to 5:30 p.m. and 6 to 8:30 p.m. On Saturdays and Sundays, the rink will be open from noon to 5 p.m. and again from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

For more information, please call 218-847-4637.