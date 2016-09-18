Happenings

From 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. the Nature Photography Workshop will be held Tamarac Discovery Center. Bring a camera or phone or borrow one of ours. There will be tips on how to take great nature pictures that tell a story. You’ll also a create photo album to take home. All ages are welcome. An optional Photo Safari will follow 2:00-4:30pm. Bring a snack, water and your creativity. Led by refuge volunteer guides and members of the Detroit Lakes Photography Club. Meet at the Discovery Center.

Sunday, September 18

Church sauerkraut dinner

St. John’s Lutheran Church is having its annual fall sauerkraut dinner from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Pork, sauerkraut, pie and more. Suggested donation is $10 for adults, ages 6-12 are $5 and 5 years old and under are free.

Church turkey dinner

St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Hawley is hosting its turkey dinner from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Prices are $12 for adults, ages 6-12 are $5 and preschool and five and under are free.

Farmers Union County

Convention

The Becker County Farmers Union County Convention election of officers and delegates will be at 5:30 p.m. at the 59’er Café. For questions, call Roger Schaefer at 218-334-4631.

Free Tamarac movie

At 2 p.m. “The Himalayas” will be showing. Born during the ice ages, they form the highest mountain range in the world and reach across Asia for two thousand miles. Snow leopards, wolves, bears, remarkable monkeys, foxes, spiders, snakes, giant bees, and high-flying birds live here. Show is 50 minutes.

Color Guard Breakfast

The Lake Region Color Guard Fundraiser Breakfast will be held at the Detroit Lakes Legion Club from 8 a.m. to noon. Scrambled eggs, pancakes or French toast, sausage or bacon is being served up. The cost is $6.50 per person.

Monday, September 19

P.E.O. Meeting

Chapter DQ, P.E.O. will meet at the home of Marcia Potvin at 1 p.m. Co-hostesses are Lynn Pettit and Sue Portilla. The P.E.O. state president, Kimberly Jackson, will be a guest at this meeting.

Tuesday, September 20

Old Time Variety Dance

The Frazee Old Time Variety Dance will be held at the White Pine Room in Frazee from 1p.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $5 per person, potluck supper to follow.

Church meatball supper

The United Methodist Church in Detroit Lakes is holding a meatball supper from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Cost for adults is $10, children 6-12 are $3, ages 5 and under are free. Takeout meals available.

Roosevelt PTO Meeting

The Roosevelt PTO is having a meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Roosevelt Elementary School library. Call Ron Muss with questions at 218-375-3377.

Detroit Lakes Community

Forum

Detroit Lakes Community Forum is a presentation and Q&A with community leaders such as DL Mayor Matt Brenk, DL Police Chief Tim Eggebraaten, and DL School Superintendent Doug Froke. The event is at 7 p.m. at Christian Fellowship Church at 28048 Meadow Drive in Detroit Lakes. All are welcome to listen and discuss important community issues.

Becker SWCD Cover Crop Field Demonstration

Becker SWCD and its USDA partners are hosting the 2016 Cover Crop Field Demonstration Day from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Learn about innovative, local approaches to seed selection and implementation, as well as the multiple benefits of incorporating cover crops into an agricultural operation. Test plot location is one mile east of Lake Park on Highway 10. Learn more about available technical and financial assistance programs.

Saturday, September 24

Lake Park School Reunion

The LPHS Class of 1953 will hold its 63rd Class Reunion at the Lake Park American Legion. Happy hour at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m. Call LaVonne Askelson at 218-238-5240 or Janis Softing at 701-552-2314 to RSVP.

Niijii Radio Gala

Niijii Radio is holding its Gala Celebration of Minnesota Arts and Music from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Detroit Lakes Pavilion. Live music all weekend, along with arts and crafts vendors, food, a fire show and more.

Grilled Turkey Supper

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Frazee will hold its Grilled Turkey Supper from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Grilled turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy and more. Suggested donation is $8. Takeout orders accepted; call 218-334-8124.

Sunday, September 25

Church supper

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church of Callaway will be holding its annual fall supper from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, gravy veg. salads and homemade pie. There will be a "free will" offering taken at the door. Location is Highway 59 and County Hwy 14 in Callaway.

Miscellaneous

These Happenings section items or events do not have a specific date, or take place on more than one day.

Foster homes needed

Foster homes are needed. If you or someone you know can help, please call Becker County Children and Family Services 218-847-5628 and ask for Intake. You can make a difference in a child’s life.

Be a foster grandparent

For those 55 and older interested in being a foster grandparent through the Tri-Valley Opportunity Council program, call 1-800-584-7020 or visit www.tvoc.org.

Adoption grants available

Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Church LCMC has grant funds available for families wishing to adopt children. For more information, call 847-1831 or 844-7919.

Overeaters Anonymous

All Red River Valley compulsive eaters are welcome to a 12-step program on Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. in the First Lutheran Church, DL. This is the Serenity Group DL of Overeaters Anonymous. Contact Dorene at 846-0019 for more information.

Community Alliance Church programs

Community Alliance Church, Detroit Lakes, hosts Quilting for Missions Mondays at 9:30 a.m.; The first Tuesday of every month is High Mileage (suggested ages 55 and up), which meets for “pot-blessing” meal at noon, followed by special music and a Bible nugget.

Cancer support group

Essentia Health St. Mary’s Cancer Support Group meets the 4th Wednesday of the month at 5 p.m. Please meet at the fireplace in the Clinic Lobby. The cancer support group is open to anyone who is affected by cancer — patients, survivors, family, friends or caregivers. For additional information, contact Jennifer Frank at 218-847-0880.

Library Storytime

Children ages 3 through kindergarten are invited to the Detroit Lakes Library on Thursday and Saturday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for exciting stories and activities that are more fun than a barrel of monkeys. For more information, call 847-2168 or visit your library at 1000 Washington Ave. Information is also available online at www.larl.org.

Men’s lunch, bridge club

Men's lunch and bridge club meets every Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Holiday Inn. Call (701) 388-4329 if you are interested in playing.

Lakes Area Quilt Guild

The Lakes Area Quilt Guild meets every 4th Thursday at 7 pm at Ecumen in Detroit Lakes, Emmanuel Nursing Home in the Forest Conference Center. Check us out on Facebook! All levels of quilters, new and experienced are welcome to attend.

Detroit Lakes Adult Basic Education

Adult Basic Education in Detroit Lakes is now offering coursework toward an Adult High School Diploma, as well as GED and other services. Fall hours are Monday - Thursday 8:30-3:00. Call 844-5760 for more information.

Pickle ball

The outdoor Pickleball courts are open for the season at People’s Park. Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the country and is for all ages. The courts are open to the public 24 hours a day, but scheduled play is Monday through Friday starting at 9 a.m and going until noon. There are four courts, everyone is welcome. Free introductory classes are offered through Lincoln Education Center at 218-847-4418.

Breastfeeding support group

A Breastfeeding Support Group is Tuesdays from 3 to 4 p.m. in St. Mary's Essentia Health conference rooms A & B. Women and children only. Please call the OB floor for more information or to sign up at 847-0804.

eReader help

Schedule a one-on-one appointment to address your eReader questions every Tuesday (10:30-11:30 a.m.) and Wednesday (4:30-5:30 p.m.) at Detroit Lakes Public Library, or call for an appointment that better fits your schedule. For more information, call Detroit Lakes Public Library at 218-847-2168.

Refuge weekly outreach

The Refuge Christian Outreach & Resource Center weekly gatherings include Monday-Friday from 7-8:30 a.m. Breakfast & Bible; Monday — Celebrate Recovery Meal at 5:45 p.m. and Meeting at 6:45 p.m. (no childcare), Wednesday — Women Ministry and Crafting at 4 p.m./Bible study on Bible Doctrine at 6 p.m., Thursday — Bible study on Battle Field of the Mind by Joyce Meyers, Friday — Christian Movie at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Friday and Saturday — free meal and fellowship at 5-6:30 p.m. Call 847-1982 or check website calendar for updates at www.therefugeofdl.org.

Celebrate Recovery

Celebrate Recovery at The Refuge, for hurts, habits and hang-ups is Mondays begins with supper at 5:45 p.m., with large group and small group at 6:45. Call 701-367-3313 or 218-847-1982 for more information.

Women’s Domestic Violence Education Support Group

Lakes Crisis & Resource Center hosts a Women’s Domestic Violence Education Support Group every Wednesday from 5:30–6:30 p.m. in the crisis center. Call to pre-register at 218-847-8572 or 218-847-7446. Childcare is available upon request.

Eagles Pinochle

Eagles Pinochle will be every Wednesday night beginning at 6:30 pm in the Eagles Club located at 112 West Holmes St in Detroit Lakes.

Neighbor to Neighbor Exercise Class

Neighbor to Neighbor Exercise Class will be meeting at the Harvest Fellowship Church in Frazee at 10:30 am and at the Vergas Event Center at 9:30 am every Thursday of the month.

BC Senior Meals

Meals for persons 60 and older are served several times each week at nutrition sites in Detroit Lakes, Lake Park, Osage and Wolf Lake or can be delivered directly to homes in these communities, Frazee and Callaway, via the Meals on Wheels program.

One-day advance notice of attendance is required at many sites. For more information, call Lake Park at 238-5336, Detroit Lakes at 847-5823, Osage/Wolf Lake at 573-3663, Frazee at 847-5823, Ogema at 877-498-2865, and Callaway (Meals on Wheels only) at 847-5823.

Senior Center Activities

The DL Senior Citizens Center has activities all month long. Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. is Pinochle; at 1 p.m. there will be 500 and other games. Whist is played on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. The third Wednesday of each month will be a celebration of birthdays for the month. The second Monday of each month there will be a Site Council meeting at 11 a.m. For more information, call 847-5823.

Senior Social

A Senior Social is held the first and third Thursday of the month at the Neighbor to Neighbor office in Frazee. The address is 501 W. Juniper Suite B. (the “blue building” on old Hwy. 10). Call 218-334-3559 for more information

Rummikub, more games

Tuesday afternoons from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., come to Holy Rosary fireplace room for coffee, desserts and a game of cards, board games or Rummikub. Everyone is welcome.

Lakes Area Farmers Market

Fresh, local produce and products are up for sale every Tuesday and Saturday at People’s Park in Detroit Lakes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. now through October.

TOPS Chapter 1251

TOPS Chapter 1251, Lake Park, meets Tuesdays starting with the weigh-in at 12:15 p.m. in the Lake Park Lutheran Church basement room. Please use the West entrance and take the basement stairs. New members are always welcome. Call 218-532-2883 for more information.

TOPS Chapter 30

Minnesota TOPS Chapter 30 meets Mondays in Trinity Lutheran Church choir room. Weigh in is at 4:15 p.m., followed by meeting at 4:30.

TOPS Chapter 910

Take Off Pounds Sensibly members help each other stay on track to their weight loss goal. No diets, no food to buy and no workouts to follow. Visitors and new members are always welcome. TOPS chapter 910 meets every Thursday at 8:30 a.m. in Trinity Lutheran Church, DL. For more information, contact Marlys at 847-6331 or Pam at 847-5760 or pamsgenereux@hotmmail.com. Yearly fee is $28.

Bone Builders

An exercise class for seniors called “Bone Builders” is being held at Harvest Fellowship Church in Frazee, Thursday mornings at 10:30 a.m. and also at the Vergas Event Center, Thursdays at 9:30.a.m. The group focuses on low-impact and balance exercises.

Caregiver discussion group

A caregiver discussion group is held the first Tuesday of the month at 9:30 a.m. in Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Detroit Lakes. Are you caring for a friend or family member age 60 or older? Join other caregivers for education, sharing, problem-solving and refreshments. Facilitated by Lutheran Social Services of Minnesota. All are welcome. Contact Jaime at (218) 850-8616 with questions.

Dunvilla Lions Club

The Dunvilla Lions Club will meet the 3rd Tuesday of every month at 7 pm at the Dunn Township Hall.

L.A. Moms group

L.A. (Lakes Area) Moms is designed to nurture every mother. At our L.A. Moms group, you will have a chance to socialize with other moms, hear some great teaching, have discussion time and participate in creative activities. L.A. Moms is held the first and third Wednesday of each month throughout the school year from 9-11 a.m. at the Lakes Area Vineyard Church in Detroit Lakes. For more info, call 218-846-1199.

Birthing class

Essentia Health St. Mary’s hosts childbirth preparation classes for expectant mothers in their sixth to seventh month of pregnancy. Topics include Labor & Delivery, Cesarean Birth, Role of the Labor Companion, Newborn Care, Unexpected Outcomes, Breast & Bottle Feeding, Postpartum Period, Breathing Patterns & Relaxation Techniques. Suggested donation is $30 for all five classes. Classes are Tuesdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, call (218) 847-0804.

TOPS meeting

TOPS 1251 Lake Park (Take off pounds sensibly) meets every Tuesday at the Lake Park Lutheran Church. Due to increased membership we have changed the weigh-in time to 3:30 to 4:00 p.m., with the meeting time following the weigh-in time. Please use the west door and take the basement stairs to the meeting room. New members always welcome. For more information call 218-532-2883

Preschool screening

Preschool screening for 3-5 year olds for the Frazee-Vergas district is provided through Becker County Community Health Services. Call Annie at 218-847-5628 ext. 5419 to make an appointment. This one screening will provide your child the requirements for Early Childhood Screening. Minnesota law requires each child attend a health and developmental screening before kindergarten.

Adult Basic Education

GED and ESL classes are available through Detroit Lakes Adult Basic Education. Contact them at 218-844-5760 or stop by M-State, Room E 103 for a consultation. They are open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.