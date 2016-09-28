MN Eagles, Auxiliary raise $18,600 for RRV Hospice

(Submitted photo) 2015-16 Minnesota Eagles Auxiliary President Mary Lee, left, presented a $28,643 check to Jane Bartholomay of Hospice of the Red River Valley during the Detroit Lakes Eagles' 55th anniversary celebration.

While serving as State President of the Minnesota Eagles Auxiliary in 2015-2016, Detroit Lakes resident Mary Lee chose Hospice of the Red River to be her favored charity.

Throughout the past year, various individual Eagles and Eagles Auxiliary members from throughout the state, local Eagles' Past Presidents as well as local and state fundraising events raised $18,653.

Lee presented a donation check to HRRV's Jane Bartholomay during the local Eagles Auxiliary's 55th anniversary celebration, held in August.