The 30 colleges and seven universities of Minnesota State are all waiving application fees in October for all or part of College Knowledge Month, an annual statewide effort to encourage students to apply to college.

"Minnesota State is proud of our commitment to offer all Minnesotans an extraordinary education that is an exceptional value," said Steven Rosenstone, chancellor. "An important way we keep that commitment is by making it easy for high school students to take the first step on their higher education journey. That's why we are waiving our application fees as part of College Knowledge Month."

Most Minnesota State colleges and universities are waiving application fees from Oct. 24-31. Others — denoted in the list below with an asterisk — have chosen to waive fees for the entire month. And, there are colleges and universities that never charge a fee; those are denoted in the list below with two asterisks. Application fees for qualified low-income students are always waived at all Minnesota State colleges and universities.

Minnesota State colleges and universities on the list include: Alexandria Technical and Community College*; Anoka Technical College**; Anoka-Ramsey Community College**; Central Lakes College**; Century College (use promo code CKM2016); Dakota County Technical College (use promo code CKM2016); Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College* (use promo code CKM2016); Hennepin Technical College**; Hibbing Community College; Inver Hills Community College; Itasca Community College; Lake Superior College; Mesabi Range College; Minneapolis Community and Technical College (use promo code CKM2016); Minnesota State Community and Technical College (use promo code CKM2016); Minnesota State College Southeast; Minnesota West Community and Technical College; Normandale Community College; North Hennepin Community College; Northland Community and Technical College (use promo code CKM2016) Northwest Technical College*; Pine Technical and Community College** Rainy River Community College*; Ridgewater College*; Riverland Community College; Rochester Community and Technical College**; St. Cloud Technical and Community College* Saint Paul College**; South Central College*; Vermilion Community College; Bemidji State University*; Metropolitan State University**; Minnesota State University, Mankato; Minnesota State University Moorhead; Southwest Minnesota State University; St. Cloud State University*; Winona State University For more information, contact any of these Minnesota State colleges and universities directly.