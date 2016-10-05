Extra help with paying your drug plan costs

Don't forget...Medicare beneficiaries can sign up for, or change their Medicare Part D prescription drug plans beginning October 15 until December 7, 2016. Plans may have different costs and benefits from year to year, thus it is advisable for all beneficiaries to consider their options and make the best choice they can for the coming year. The change will take effect on January 1 as long as the plan gets your request by December 7.

Remember, anyone who has Medicare can get Medicare prescription drug coverage. Some people with limited resources and income also may be able to get Extra Help to pay for the costs — monthly premiums, annual deductibles, and prescription co-payments — related to a Medicare prescription drug plan. The Extra Help is estimated to be worth about $4,000 per year. Many people qualify for these big savings and don't even know it.

To qualify for Extra Help you must reside in one of the 50 states or the District of Columbia. Your resources must be limited to $13,640 for an individual or $27,250 for a married couple living together. Resources include such things as bank accounts, stocks, and bonds. They do not count your house and car as resources; and your annual income must be limited to $18,060 for an individual or $24,276 for a married couple living together. Even if your annual income is higher, you still may be able to get some help. If you already receive Extra Help, there is no need to reapply.

It is easy to apply for Extra Help. Just complete Social Security's application for Extra Help with Medicare Prescription Drug Plan costs. You can apply online at www.socialsecurity.gov/extrahelp; Call Social Security at 1-800-772-1213 to apply over the phone or to request an application; or apply at your local Social Security office or call the Senior LinkAge® at 800-333-2433.

After you apply, Social Security will review your application and send you a letter to let you know if you qualify for Extra Help. Once you qualify, you can choose a Medicare prescription drug plan. If you do not select a plan, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) will do it for you. The sooner you join a plan the sooner you begin receiving benefits.

When you file your application for Extra Help, you also can start your application process for the Medicare Savings Programs — state programs that provide help with other Medicare costs. Social Security will send information to your State unless you tell us not to on the Extra Help application. Your State will contact you to help you apply for a Medicare Savings Program.

These Medicare Savings Programs help people with limited resources and income pay for their Medicare expenses. The Medicare Savings Programs help pay for your Medicare Part B (medical insurance) premiums. For some people, the Medicare Savings Programs also may pay for Medicare Part A (hospital insurance) premiums, if any, and Part A and B deductibles and co-payments.