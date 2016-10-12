Bell Rock was one of Diane Hughes favorite vortexes in Sedona. There were hiking trails to the top of the rock formation.

Diane Hughes stopped at the Sedona Golf Resort and sprinkled her dads ashes at one of the holes at the Resort where she could "picture her dad teeing off and admiring the natural beauty."

Airport Mesa Vortex is the only vortex Diane Hughes climbed because the others were too busy. Once she was on top she sprinkled some of her dad's ashes up there as well.

At last year's Fire and Ice event designed to raise money for the St. Mary's Foundation, Diane Hughes found herself walking away a very lucky winner. The Detroit Lakes woman won a paid trip that for her, turned out to be what she calls a "trip of a lifetime".

Hughes was volunteering at the event when she heard her name called over the intercom. She says she screamed and ran over to see what she had won, and it turned out to be the big one five-day vacation trip to West Palm Beach, Florida through the Travel Travel agency in Detroit Lakes.

"It was nice, I was shocked I won the trip!" says Hughes, who was excited about winning, but actually had another destination in mind. She had always wanted to go to Sedona, Arizona.

Cheryl Chivers, the manager of Travel Travel, made it happen. She let Hughes trade in the voucher to instead begin her dream trip.

So why Sedona? Hughes had wanted to visit her childhood friend, Rosmary Chavez, who currently lives there.

"Seeing Rosie was like we were in third grade again," laughs Hughes.

Hughes, Chavez, and Janelle Anderson, a friend Hughes brought along to Arizona, took part in many activities.

These activities included visiting wineries and listening to Chavez and her husband Frank perform in their jazz band - a band they call 'A-la-Mode' at Desert Flower Bakery. "She (Chavez) has a beautiful voice," says Hughes, who says they were "very busy" throughout the trip.

"We only scratched the surface of Sedona," she added.

One of her favorite stops was when they climbed Airport Mesa vortex.

"It was breathtaking - I felt like I was on another planet," says Hughes. "It's just mind blowing up there."

And while catching up with an old friend and seeing new sights was a thrill for Hughes, the trip to Sedona and on up to the top Airport Mesa had a deeper meaning. While up there, Hughes spread some of her dad's ashes; he passed away in April. She also spread a portion of them in a hole at a golf course in Sedona.

"It felt peaceful, and it felt like the right hole to spread his ashes," says Hughes.

The three ladies also visited many wineries, taking the tour to the town of Jerome, about 30 miles away from where Hughes stayed in West Sedona.

"Jerome was so much fun, it was very unique," she said, adding that the ladies spent a lot of time in Jerome, looking at all the "beautiful galleries" and sipping on some "really good wine."

Another thing they squeezed into their five-day vacation was visiting the Chapel of the Holy Cross, a Roman Catholic Chapel. Hughes and Chavez spent a whole day together, stopping at a Humane Society in Sedona to play with the dogs.

"It was fun to be able to do that," said Hughes, who, after a long and exhausting five days, made the three hour flight back home to Minnesota with Anderson.

"I had a great time and look forward to going there again someday," said Anderson.

Hughes hoped to win the trip again at the Fire and Ice event, but she wasn't the lucky one this year. That won't stop her, though..

"I'm going to go there annually now - I can see myself living in Arizona," said Hughes. "It's amazing."