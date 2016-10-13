'It takes just $1 a day to educate a child'

Vicki Gerdes/Tribune TeacHaiti founder Miquette Denie-McMahon spoke about the devastation caused by Hurricane Matthew in her native Haiti during Sunday morning worship services at First Lutheran Church in Detroit Lakes.

Submitted photo 'It's a very grim situation here,' says TeacHaiti founder Miquette Denie McaMahon, speaking of the devastating effects that Hurricane Michael has had on her home country. More than 300 people are dead, and another 300,000 displaced from their homes.

It was a long, strange trip for former Detroit Lakes resident Miquette Denie-McMahon to find her way back to the community this weekend — a trip that included two canceled flights and some lost luggage, which necessitated a late-night shopping spree at the Walmart near the hotel where she was staying in Moorhead.

As if all that weren't enough, she arrived back at the hotel to find that she had been displaced from her room by a fire alarm, and wasn't able to get to bed until well after 2 a.m.

"But I'm here," she said on Sunday, addressing the parishioners of First Lutheran Church, where she spoke as part of both morning worship services. "I'm so grateful to be back."

The founder of nonprofit educational organization TeacHaiti, Denie-McMahon was making a last-minute appearance in Detroit Lakes to ask for donations to help offset the damage done to her native Haiti by Hurricane Matthew.

She had planned a trip to Moorhead this past week to accept an award from her alma mater, Concordia College, during its Homecoming festivities. Fundraising speeches had not been a part of those plans at first, but after the hurricane that swept through the tiny island nation last week — leaving over 1,000 dead and many times that number displaced from their homes — she scheduled some appearances at churches in Detroit Lakes and Moorhead over the weekend.

"We got hit on Monday (Oct. 3), mostly in the south," she said. "That's where the damage took place."

In Jeremie, a beautiful little community which she said was called "the poetic town" because of its history of art and culture, 99 percent of the homes were destroyed, as well as most of the schools and other buildings, not to mention all the crops. And Jeremie was far from the only community affected, she added.

"Water (for drinking) is a problem, food is a problem," she said. "There are hundreds of people with no place to go... that's what keeps me up at night."

What makes it worse, she added, is that Haiti still has not fully recovered from the devastating earthquake that rocked the country in 2010. "There are still people living in tents," she said.

Though there are immediate needs, such as replacing the lost crops and water resources, and putting roofs back on the dwellings that are still structurally sound enough to hold them (each roof will cost roughly $1,200-$1,900 to replace), Denie-McMahon said she believes the best long-term solution to prevent future disasters is to put as many resources as possible into the education of Haiti's children.

"I truly believe we have to attack poverty at its most basic level, which is (lack of) education," she said.

Denie-McMahon talked about how, when news reports of an impending storm like Hurricane Matthew start coming in, she and her family were able to go to the store and buy adequate supplies to get them through it, and live in a structurally sound home that can withstand so much more than the shacks, or even tents, that many are forced to live in because they are too poor to go elsewhere.

"Fifteen years ago, that would not have been possible," she said, adding that she is so grateful for the education that she was able to receive here in the United States — and that without it, she might have been one of those victims left homeless by the storm.

"How could I not pay that forward?" she added, and went on to talk about how the kindness and generosity of those in Detroit Lakes and Moorhead who helped her get that education, prompted her to form TeacHaiti back in 2007.

From serving approximately three dozen students in its early years, the organization has grown to serve 441 students this school year, as well as operating two schools, in Port-au-Prince and Denie-McMahon's hometown, St. Michel, which employ 35 people between them.

"It takes just one dollar a day to educate a child," she said. "That $365 a year makes a world of difference."

Besides sponsoring a child, other ways to contribute include purchasing jewelry and metal art created by TeacHaiti students, or coming to Haiti to volunteer in person. For more information, please visit www.teachaiti.org.