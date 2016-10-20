"You set your own guidelines on each night," says Bruce Bryngelson, the head ice man at the club.

Eight teams play on the ice at a time, playing one team per night. It usually takes approximately two hours to play a game, but it varies depending on the league. Throughout the season the club keeps standings, which helps decide which two teams play each other.

The Lakes Curling Club participates in several events, lending and renting its facility to many people to use. The club has open nights for anyone who is interested in learning the sport to participate. They host community education events in which instructors for the community ed program put on a two-night fundamental class to introduce new players to the sport. The club also lends its facility to the Detroit Lakes schools to use .

"It's a fun sport to be a part of," said Jake Reierson, vice president of the Lakes Curling Club. "It's a sport that all ages can play."

During last year's season members' ages spanned from 14 years old to 80 years old, and organizers are hoping to get even more members than the average 110 that they've been averaging.

"We are all about promoting members," says Bryngelson. "It's what keeps the lights on," he laughs.

The club is mostly male dominated, but they do have mixed teams where females can participate in the event.

"Anyone can join, and walk-ins are welcome," says Reierson. "The more the merrier," adds Bryngelson.

Organizers say their members help newcomers find the fun in the sport, making sure to dole out a lot of compliments and positive encouragement, making curling a social, lighthearted sport.

"Having new members and teams means you get fresh faces to play each week and you get to meet new people and teach people the sport," says Reirson. "It's a blast, and it's a very relaxed sport."

Curling is explained as a 'chess game on ice,' having teams work together to decide what move is the best one to take. Curling is also compared to golfing; in golf the greens are never the same, just like in curling the ice is never the same.

The ice isn't completely flat, so when sliding the rock, the rock moves because of the tiny pebbles the ice sheet has.

"It's impossible to throw it (the rock) straight because of the constant friction," says Reierson. But that's when "sweeping" comes in handy, because it helps get rid of the pebbles and warms up the ice so the rock can slide further and straighter.

"The team who figures out the ice first usually wins," says Bryngelson.

The club would love to get a new building or ice floor, but "we don't have that in the budget," says Reierson.

Curling is a hard sport to get used to, but "if you stick with it, you'll become better," says Bryngelson. "You have to work on it."

"It's a lot easier on TV, the balance portion is what is the hardest," adds Reierson.

If you don't have any curling equipment, no problem. The club provides some equipment to use. "A lot of members have acquired stuff over the years, so if you're a new member we have your stuff," says Reierson.

Membership to join the Lakes Curling Club is "very cheap compared to any other sport," says Bryngelson.

It's an all-year membership that lets members pop in and curl anytime they want to play.

The curling season usually ends the last weekend in March, but that depends on the weather and the playoffs.

"I encourage people in the community to come out, play, and learn the sport of curling," says Reierson. "It's a lot of fun."

For more information on the Curling Club, or to get a membership go to www.lakescurling.com/ or contact Jake Reirson at lakescurlinginfo@gmail.com.