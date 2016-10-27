Stargazing: See the animals of the northern sky

During twilight recently, I looked up through one of those portals to see the Big Dipper and Great Bear. Tilted over to one side in the northwestern sky, the bear looked as if it were lumbering down toward the northern horizon with hibernation on its mind.

The Big Dipper part represents the bear's extraordinarily long tail, rump, back and belly. The rest of the figure, including legs, claws and head, is outlined by fainter stars that show clearly now that the moon is out of the sky. If all you've ever seen is the Dipper shape, you'll be delighted by the size and appearance of the whole animal. Ursa Major, the Great Bear, is the third largest constellation by area after Virgo, the virgin, and Hydra, the sea serpent.

Coiling above the bear's head is another remarkable animal that looks like its name: Draco, the dragon. Draco's easy to find. Start at the end of the Big Dipper's bucket and look about three fingers held at arm's length to the right, or north, for a little star that marks the end of Draco's tail. The two stars at the end of the bucket almost point directly at it. From here, you can follow a "path" of faint stars upward before the tail makes a hard-right turn and wraps around Kochab (KOH-kab) and Pherkad (FUR-kad) in the Little Dipper. The tail then doubles back to the left, ending in a small trapezoid of stars that form the dragon's head.

By the time you've reached Eltanin, one of Draco's eyes and the constellation's brightest star, you'll find yourself looking directly overhead. Be gentle on your neck or you'll get dragon fatigue, also known as a crick. Along the route, we passed Kochab and Pherkad, the two stars at the end of the bowl of the Little Dipper. They have another name — the Guardians of the Pole — because they closely circle the polestar Polaris during the night as the Earth spins on its axis.

Binocular users have double treats waiting for them in and near Draco's scaly head. Kuma, the faintest star in the dragon's head, is a perfectly matched pair of close-set, white stars that makes for a beautiful sight in a pair of 8-10x binoculars.

Next, slide your glass about two binocular fields (8 degrees) south, or left of Kuma, and you'll arrive at another double: 16 and 17 Draconis. These two equally bright celestial pearls are more widely separated than Kuma and easier to split.

Dragons are often portrayed as greedy and vengeful, but this one shares its treasure freely.