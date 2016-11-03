The railroad representative told others of the area, and by 1871 the Northern Pacific completed its line through the town of Detroit to facilitate colonization of the village by the New England Colony, according to files in the Becker County Museum.

The realization of the importance in the railroad service in Detroit Lakes became known in the mid-1880s when the area's lakes and woods became popular among hunters, fishermen, and outdoor recreationists.

In a ten-year span, the town's population nearly tripled and new projects sprung up. In 1894, because of the boost in the tourism in town, the Northern Pacific provided reduced passenger fares and special weekend excursions between Fargo and Detroit Lakes.

Since Detroit (Lakes) became such a populated town, a depot was built to meet the needs of the passengers traveling to and from DL.

The Northern Pacific Passenger Depot was completed in 1908. It is named one of the best preserved examples of railroad architecture in northwestern Minnesota, according to records in the Becker County Museum.

The depot was designed by architect Cass Gilbert, who also designed the Minnesota State Capitol and Woolworth Building in New York City.

Gilbert designed the depot to be a one-story station that sits low to the ground. It held a general waiting room, a ladies' waiting room, a ticket and telegraph office, a gentleman's smoking room, and a baggage room.

With bricks running around the platform and the roof made out of slate, the depot was a well-known marker in Detroit Lakes.

According to greatamericanstations.com, in recognition of its important role in the community's history and the strong integrity of its historic fabric, the depot was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1988.

Not only did the growth of the town encourage a depot to be built, but it also encouraged the Northern Pacific Railroad to build a rain warehouse and roundhouse north of the depot.

Fargo-Detroit Ice Company, the first major industry in Detroit Lakes, was tied to the Northern Pacific, according to greatamericanstations.com.

In 2010 the depot took on major renovations under the direction of the local White Earth Reservation and the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The renovations included repainting the wood around the windows and doors a bright turquoise color, cleaning the exterior brickwork and repairing the wood soffits.

A big renovation that happened in the inside of the depot was moving the freight room doors leading to the platform and street to the interior of the room. Large panels of glass were then inserted into the door openings, which allowed natural lighting while preserving the original wood freight doors.

Today the depot operates for = Amtrak, still doing its part for modern-day tourism during big events like WE-Fest and the 4th of July.

The Amtrak doesn't provide ticketing or baggage services at the station, but it does make early morning stops (around 3 a.m.), picking up and dropping off rail passengers like it has for the past 145 years - right there in front of the town's beautiful and historically significant Northern Pacific depot.