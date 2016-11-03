6 hot fashion trends to try for fall

Shantelle Peterson, store manager at Clothes Mentor in Fargo, says taking baby steps is key. "I incorporate small pieces of the trends until I'm ready to go full bore," she says. "(Then) you're not diving in the pool, you're just dipping in."

For those hesitant to try trends, just trying on the look can help.

"You don't have to buy it if you don't love it," says Samantha Hayes, store manager of Kittsona in downtown Fargo. "We just want you to try it on because that's really what breaks people out of their shell."

It might take trying on multiple styles, colors and patterns of one item or trend before shoppers find a fit.

For those looking to dip their toes into fall fashion, here are six of the hottest trends this season:

Lightweight vests

A lightweight vest can be dressed up with heels and a dress or dressed down with jeans, leather leggings, a basic tee and sneakers, says Niki Larson, West Acres Shopping Center style expert. For a warmer option, puffy vests are also still in and perfect for tailgating season as winter approaches.

"The nice thing about sleevless vests is that they are incredibly versatile," Larson says. Whether cropped, waist-, knee- or ankle-length, a vest adds an extra layer to an outfit.

"Given that they are a statement-maker in a fall wardrobe, you can keep it simple as far as what to pair underneath," Larson says. "Opt for a basic long sleeve or turtleneck, or if you're going for something more bold, pop in a print or textured shirt or sweater underneath."

Ponchos

Available in sweater textures, woven fabrics, plaids and Aztec prints, both open and closed front ponchos are in again this year. While some ponchos wrap across the front and button, others take a blanket form with just a hole for your head. Whether hooded, embroidered or fringed, ponchos are a cozy fall staple.

Zip or button front skirts

A modern take on the '70s vibes, zip- and button-up front skirts are a great, transitional piece for all seasons. "I love these skirts because they are easily worn all year long and are especially fun in suede, velvet and corduroy textures for fall and winter," Larson says.

Dropping temperatures don't hinder this trend. "When the weather gets cooler, simply grab a pair of tights or leggings to put underneath and add a pair of heels (with tights) or boots," Larson says. "It's a great way to stay cozy and chic in frigid temps."

Shearling jackets

Shearling jackets may have been one of the most obvious trends seen at New York Fashion Week. The jackets with sheep-looking fur around the collar and seams are both trendy and practical for late fall and winter in Fargo. Found in various lengths and fabrics, shearling jackets make being fashionable a little less painful when the cold sets in.

Rich, autumn hues

When it comes to color, fashionistas can think "fall leaves." Kelly green, mustard and pumpkin spice are the colors of choice. Denim and floral prints in these colors have made a wave and given women one more way to add rich hues to their wardrobe.

For even more flair, women can add metallic to their fall outfits. Come the holiday season, Larson says "all that shines" will dominate the racks. Sparkly skirts, shirts and shoes in gold or silver are "great ways to embrace this trend without going overboard," she says. "The key is to pick one metallic piece and go simple with the rest of your look. These pieces are meant to stand out, so let them!"

Textured fabrics

When it comes to fabrics for fall, texture is everything. That's why velvet, suede and flannels are hot.

"Velvet — what once was kept sacred for special events — is now taking over your casual wardrobe, and it can absolutely be styled in a casual and practical way," Larson says.

While the fabric might not make sense for ultra-casual occasions, Larson says an item like velvet pants can be dressed down with a basic tee, jean jacket and boots for day look and traded out for a blouse and heels for a night out.

Suede is also big. Dresses, blazers, vests and button-up skirts in the fabric are everywhere. The material also pairs well with a plaid flannel to round out the '90s-inspired grunge look. Plaid anything — including jackets, vests and blanket scarves — screams pumpkin spice season.

In the end, the most important lesson is to wear what makes you feel comfortable. Be confident in what you choose to wear, whether it's on trend or not. "Really just be you," Hayes says. "If you want to wear it, wear it."