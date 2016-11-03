Turning Back the Pages

That announcement was made Monday night, Oct 9, at the regular meeting of the Detroit Lakes School Board at the district's administrative center.

Outlining plans for the move was Supt. Robert Ness, who said much of the moving would be done on MEA weekend.

"We'll be pretty tight on scheduling, but things are pretty well tied up inside the new building," Supt. Ness told the board. "I expect that things will get a bit hectic, but we'll have to go through a shakedown sometime."

Meeting with the board on Monday night was Robert Engelstad and Foss of Fargo-Moorhead, who noted that the one area that won't be completed by the time the building is first occupied will be the auditorium.

42 years ago

Residents in the Fort Detroit area who might have been sneaking in a midafternoon nap would have been rudely awakened Wednesday by a blast that left a 35 by 70 foot hole on the Dean Sanders farm.

The blast was set off by James Richards, Big Sugar Bush Lake, who blasts holes for a living in a 5-state area.

The reason for the blast, and the hole, was to provide a pond for wildlife on Sander's farm. The area where the charge was set is otherwise perfectly suited for wildlife.

There are trees around the low part, and water does fill it early in the spring but is usually gone by the end of the summer. Another blast took place later Wednesday afternoon, and that one left a hole roughly twice as large.

The work was carried out with help from the Rural Environmental Assistance Program (REAP) which paid 75 percent of the total cost of the two ponds.

The blast pictured cost $125, while the second one ran $250.

56 years ago

A sonic boom jarred Detroit Lakes area residents Thursday night when jet aircraft flying high over the city entered the sound barrier.

A number of people said they thought a door had blown open at their home when the sharp report hit here.

The night also brought one of the most spectacular and colorful northern light displays seen in this area in recent years.

64 years ago

A new transcontinental train called The Mainstreeter, new equipment including vista-dome cars for its Northern Coast Limited and a reduction in the running time of the same train have been announced by the Northern Pacific railroad.

Manager Walter Johnson of the Detroit Lakes station said this week the new transcontinental train will begin operation November 16 on approximately the present schedule of the North Coast Limited.

Meanwhile, the running time of the North Coast from Chicago to the west coast will be reduced by 12 hours westbound and 9 ¼ hours eastbound starting November 16.

President Robert S. MacFarlane, NP head, also announced that the road is ordering $5,800,000 worth of new equipment including 16 luxurious vista-dome cars for the North Coast Limited. Each train will carry three dome cars.