I separate the movement of settlers to Becker County into three categories: a pre-railroad group, the rail line settlers and automobile homesteaders (which could have been done as late as the 1930's).

We deal only with the early pre-railroad group of pioneers in today's column. However, we will also include those who could not afford to rent a rail car and came by wagon before 1890.

Minnesota records show that a good share of the homesteaders came from other states and Canada. Practically speaking, there were no roads in our County before 1875. Yet the flow of settlers had begun. Becker County was created in 1858 and organized in 1871. Homestead Act was passed in 1862.

Wise homesteaders often visited the land and government office to claim land before their arduous trek with personal property and family. This could be done by horseback during most of the year. But not all had the luxury of circumstance to do so. Prior 1880, the prospective landowner probably did not have an acquaintance who made a previous scouting trip or had homesteaded area (as was often true of later arrivals during the railroad period). For those who came hundreds or a thousand or more miles, a separate scouting trip was not always possible. The trip, then, was tedious, dangerous; filled with anticipation, hope, and many unknowns. The pre-railroad period homesteaders were some of the toughest people in American history.

Early Minnesota settlers travelled at a time when the more popularized Mormon, Oregon, Bozeman and later Santa Fe Trails were busy with settlers. The covered wagon used to cross the plains to the north was a smaller, lighter version of the big Conestoga wagon used in the east. The cloth-topped wagon was sometimes referred to as the "prairie schooner", since it resembled a ship, slowly oozing its way across the landscape. The top was waterproofed with paint, animal grease or linseed oil. It was made of heavy-duty canvas, often made from hemp.

Big wheels and wide rims helped keep the wagon from sinking into soft ground. This was of major importance for a Becker settler. Remember, there were no road, no ditches; we must remember all the original sloughs, lakes and creeks were unaltered. Much of the land was given to water saturation, especially during the spring and wet periods in any season.

The rear wagon wheels were about five or six feet in diameter, the front ones four feet or a bit less. The front wheels had to be smaller to permit sharp turns--a big wheel would jam against the wagon body.

The lighter the wagon, the less likely it was to bog down in muddy stream banks or prairie sloughs--or to tire the long-suffering teams pulling it. Massive axles supported the weight of the wagon body and load. A broken axle was a disaster--and prudent wagoneers usually packed a spare.

It is generally held that the smaller wagon boxes of the north and westward movement were about 40 inches wide and up to ten feet long. Maximum loading was ill-advise, since the greater the load, the higher the probability of wagon breakdown.

Horses could not pull what an ox team could. Mules were somewhat more capable than horses. It was possible to wear out these critical power sources by not understanding the animals' capacities.

The literature on the recommended maximum load weight seems to indicate that a thousand pounds was the limit for a team of horses, fifteen hundred for a pair of oxen. Realize that the settler was a poor man and used what he had or could meagerly afford. Seldom was his circumstance ideal, and often dared not load to maximum weight.

With that in mind, consider his packing for the trip. Extra wagon parts (an extra axle) were essential, as was a box of tools for maintenance and repair. For an ox team, an extra wooden yoke was packed. Hanging from the rear axle was the grease bucket, filled with a mixture of animal fat and tar (It was used to keep the hubs of the wheels greased).

Essential were lariats in case of fording and mud-hole/steep hill crises. Strips of leather were important to pack for various repairs. A water bucket hung on the wagon box side. The canvas cover alone weighed dozens of pounds.

Now Worthy Reader, consider that we have already enumerated

200 pounds or more of essential items. What else might you have chosen to pack ? There are no stores at your destination, no mail service, possibly no nearby neighbors- at least at the start.

Consider these:

Large, often heavy supplies--a plow, bedstead, chest of drawers, stove, spinning wheel and bags of seed—these must be packed first on the bottom, to stabilize the spring-less vehicle. Then come lighter goods--kitchen utensils and clothes--wrapped and strapped down.

Goods Placed On top are stored necessities for the trip: flour and salt, a water keg, cooking pot, rifle, powder, shot and accessories, ax, saw, building tools, blankets, campstools.

Allowance must be made for youngster(s) or a (sometime pregnant) wife, or those unable to walk beside the wagon. Generally, not everyone would stay healthy on a long trip. In decent weather the travellers cooked, ate, and slept outside. In bad weather some slept in a tent, under the wagon or inside on the load. A tent was rather heavy, but came in handy when needed.

As we consider what to include on the trip, we realize that what we are actually doing is deciding what NOT to take. The essential plow and stove might weigh 150-250 pounds each.

The reality is, that as the trip got more difficult and as the teams started to tire, many items would be abandoned alongside the trail.

These are the hardy souls who paved our way to the "civilized life".