"As long as I can do it now, I'm going to do it. I want to travel before something happens, just to make sure."

Nielson makes his living working at the Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen, but "living" to him means more than just work - it means using part of his income to see the world.

Nielson goes on four trips a year with either his sister or his brother-in-law. It's usually a "wing-it" type of trip where Katie Dillabough, a Travel Travel agent in Detroit Lakes, sets him up with the best deals.

With no destination in mind, Nielson takes the cheapest week-long trip Dillabough finds him.

"I am just checking them off," Nielson says while talking about all the places he's been to. He's already been to New Orleans, Cleveland, Germany, Honduras, Mexico, Ireland, San Diego and and a whole slew of places he couldn't even remember off the top of his head.

"I've been to about thirty plus-trips," he says.

Every year Nielson tries to do an international trip, where he stays busy and tries to take in the sights, a relaxing caribbean trip, where he sits back and soaks up the sun, a trip somewhere in the U.S., and lastly a trip to Las Vegas.

"It (Vegas) has a place in my heart," laughs Nielson. "I like the town," making it his last destination trip of the year.

He tries to stack his trips on top of eachother so he has something to look forward to when he comes back from his last trip.

Nielson makes sacrifices to go on the many trips he takes. He got rid of internet in his house, which he says pays for a vacation, and he uses the cheapest dish network possible.

"I'm not rich - sacrifices are made, and it's well worth it," he says.

Nielson doesn't have a favorite place he's been to, but it's usually the one he just got back from.

"They are all my favorites," he laughs.

After each trip he tries to bring back souvenirs for his co-workers, who help cover his shifts while he is gone; Nielson luckily accumulates enough vacation time to go on all of these vacations.

His strategy typically entails taking a vacation in the winter and working every day in the summer, making exceptions for the occasional Redhawks games.

Traveling to the many places he's been to, Nielson says he's felt safe everywhere he's went.

"If you stay on the main streets of any big city you'll stay safe, you just can't wander off the beaten path," he says.

With no set plans while on the trips, he goes where the day takes him - taking in the things he and his travel companions feel like seeing.

"There's stuff we want to see, so we just go to it," he says, simply. "We just look on the internet for cool places to go to."

But even for a guy who dedicates himself to enjoying the world, there still is nothing like being home.

"No matter how cool something is, it's nothing like sleeping in your own bed," says Nielson, who is always planning his future trips - Rome, China, and New York are in his sites.